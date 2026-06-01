CareSmartz360 Expands AI & Workflow Automation Features

Pittsford, NY, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — CareSmartz360 has announced a new wave of product updates focused on solving some of the biggest day-to-day operational challenges faced by home care agencies – from caregiver documentation fatigue and Medicaid verification delays to EVV submission bottlenecks and invoice transparency.

The latest updates introduce:

AI-assisted note rewriting for caregivers

Voice-to-text visit documentation

Built-in Medicaid Eligibility Checks

Care Notes directly within invoices

Automatic EVV visit posting to Sandata

Together, the enhancements are designed to reduce manual work, improve operational visibility, and help agencies simplify complex workflows without disrupting existing processes.

One of the biggest highlights in the release is the new Medicaid Eligibility Check integration built directly into CareSmartz360. Agencies can now verify Medicaid eligibility without switching between multiple portals or systems – a common pain point for billing and administrative teams managing Medicaid-heavy operations.

The enhancement allows agencies to verify client eligibility directly within CareSmartz360, helping reduce billing delays, eligibility errors, claim issues, and administrative follow-ups. Once payer codes are configured, eligibility checks can be run for individual or multiple clients while results are processed automatically in the background.

“Operational friction quietly impacts almost every part of home care,” said Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales at CareSmartz360. “Our focus with these updates was simple: remove unnecessary manual work so agencies and caregivers can spend less time managing systems and more time focused on care delivery.”

The release also introduces AI-assisted note rewriting inside the Caregiver App and Caregiver Portal. Caregivers can now optionally improve the grammar, clarity, and tone of care notes, task updates, and family communication during clock-out while remaining fully in control of final submissions.

The feature was designed to address a growing challenge across home care agencies: inconsistent documentation quality combined with caregiver documentation fatigue.

In addition, CareSmartz360 now supports voice-to-text note entry across the Caregiver App and Portal, allowing caregivers to dictate visit notes directly from mobile devices or the portal interface instead of manually typing long updates during busy schedules.

The update helps caregivers complete documentation faster while supporting more natural real-time note-taking workflows in the field.

For billing and office teams, CareSmartz360 has also introduced Care Notes in Invoices — a new enhancement that allows agencies to include care-related notes directly within invoices for better transparency with families and payers.

Invoices can now display published Care Notes alongside completed services, helping provide more context around the care delivered during each visit.

Another major operational enhancement in the release is automatic EVV visit posting to Sandata. Agencies can now automate the posting of approved EVV visits to Sandata, helping reduce manual submission work, prevent duplicate postings, and streamline EVV workflows.

The latest release reflects CareSmartz360’s continued focus on building practical AI-powered and workflow-driven solutions for modern home care operations — especially for growing, multi-location, and Medicaid-focused agencies navigating increasing operational complexity.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 home care software empowers growing and enterprise home care agencies to run smarter, faster, and more connected operations. From caregiver scheduling and EVV to billing, payroll, compliance, and multi-location management, CareSmartz360 brings critical workflows together in one AI-powered platform built for the realities of modern home care.