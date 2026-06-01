Arogyam Dental Clinic Organises Free Meal Distribution Program in Kolkata

Kolkata, India, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Arogyam Dental Clinic stepped outside its consultation rooms recently to do something a little different from its usual work. The clinic, led by Dr. Abhirup Mukherjee, organised a free meal distribution program on 17th April, 2026 for people in and around TALA, serving warm and freshly prepared food to those who needed it the most.

The thinking behind it was simple. Health does not begin and end at the dental chair. It begins with a proper meal. For many families across the city, a full plate of food on a given day is far from certain. With that in mind, Dr. Mukherjee and his team, along with a group of volunteers, prepared and served meals through the day, offered with warmth and dignity rather than as an act of charity.

Dr. Abhirup Mukherjee, who founded the clinic and has spent more than eleven years practising dentistry in Kolkata, has always believed that a clinic owes something to the neighbourhood around it. “We meet patients every day who delay treatment because money is tight, or because they worry about the next meal at home. You cannot separate one kind of care from another. A hot plate of food is healthcare too,” he said.

He added that the response from volunteers and from those who received the meals made the day far more meaningful than the team had expected. Volunteers from the clinic spent the morning packing meals and the rest of the day handing them out at TALA The food was prepared keeping freshness and balance in mind.

For Arogyam, this is not a one time gesture. The clinic already runs dental awareness sessions and check up camps for residents of Paikpara, and the team intends to make the meal drive a regular part of its calendar.

View some pic: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10227899366309282&id=1825056051&rdid=JrT3ZaeqllDtiu52#

About Arogyam Dental Clinic

Arogyam Dental Clinic and Orthodontic Braces Centre is located in Paikpara, Kolkata. Founded by Dr. Abhirup Mukherjee, the clinic brings together a team of experienced dental specialists offering root canal treatment, crowns and bridges, orthodontic and braces treatment, cosmetic dentistry, teeth whitening and general oral care. The clinic is known locally for its painless approach to treatment, strict sterilisation standards and honest, affordable care for every patient who walks in.

Media Contact

Arogyam Dental Clinic

Address: Paikpara, Kolkata, West Bengal

Phone: +91 94747 72362

Email: arogyamdentalclinic407@gmail.com

Website: https://arogyamdental.com/