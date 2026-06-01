medTOUR+assist: Revenue and Benefit Generation Spotlight

TORONTO, Canada, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — One of the standout categories in travel is the medical and wellness tourism sector. Travelers seeking healthcare related services abroad has been a trend for decades but only in the post-covid economy has demand for foreign medical and wellness care ramped up significantly. Inflation and reduced capacity are increasing healthcare costs and western economies, driving the unprecedented demand for medical and wellness tourism. Medical and wellness tourism are 2 distinct divisions within the category, with medical further splintering into elective, non-elective, cosmetic and dentistry sub-categories. The medical tourism market specifically was valued at $38.2 billion USD in 2025 and is forecast to explode to just over $250 billion USD by 2032, representing a lucrative CAGR just over 23%. The wellness category is the shining star valued at over $651 billion USD (2022) and is expected to top $1.4 trillion USD by 2027 and a CAGR of 16.5%. The aggressive outlook for the sector means more human users planning and fulfilling medical and wellness travel, demand for conveniences and benefits from technology will increase as travelers look for ways to simplify and elevate the experience from beginning to end.

Benefits for Users and Businesses

The robust forecast is good news for medical and wellness travel providers as more consumers look for cost effective and non-traditional ways to meet their healthcare needs. Across the spectrum of sub-categories, planning healthcare travel can be a daunting task for many users and can add additional layers of stress. From the user perspective, navigating foreign healthcare systems and obtaining localized resources when needed can also be difficult but mobile technology has evolved to the point where mobile apps can help healthcare travelers and reduce the stresses associated with medical and wellness travel planning and fulfillment. medTOUR+assist, from TTS, is the app for medical and wellness travelers and maximizes smartphone functionality to deliver in demand features and conveniences for before, during and after the healthcare trip. Some key user features of medTOUR+assist:

Full featured advanced trip organizer and planner

Flexible and dynamic (multi-modal) notification system

Pre and post trip checklists and multi-modal notifications

Document storage (localized)

One touch access to local healthcare resources and facility navigation

Always available AI concierge assistance by WALT

For travel businesses and industry related organizations, medTOUR+assist generated significant business benefits. The app’s modular design creates white label opportunities for travel brands to extend their marketing reach and presence. Cross marketing opportunities are created by the AI assistant’s RAG framework. By using static documents as a resource, WALT can recommend partner services, localized and affiliated recommendations as well as brand and network specific suggestions. medTOUR+assist delivers in-demand technology to medical and wellness travelers while generating key business benefits that extend marketing reach and opportunities.

User Facing Revenue Streams

medTOUR+assist is designed to maximize smartphone functionality and deliver in-demand conveniences and benefits for healthcare travelers. With increasing smartphone usage during travel and the increasing complexity of planning and fulfilling medical and wellness trips, medTOUR+assist is the perfect digital companion and offers an all in one solution to simplify organizing trips and builds peace of mind with always on access to local resources and concierge type services. The app is built around a ‘freemium’ model where most features are available but advanced features such as access to WALT, certain notification modals, use of the desktop app and other premium features are available to paid users, encouraging subscriptions and purchases. medTOUR+assist is structured for monthly paid subscriptions, bundled services (ie: 3 or 5 trip bundles) or an outright app purchase and can be optimized for the app owner’s specific needs and user database / demographics. A Lifetime Founder’s Subscription will be available in Q3 via kickstarter campaigns to build an early adopter user base. Monthly subscription pricing can be attractively positioned in the $2.00 -$4.00 range while outright app purchases can sit comfortably in the $15.00 – $20.00 range. Lifetime Founder Subscriptions will be aggressively positioned at $2.50 to encourage volume and interest.

Marketing Opportunities

One of the key features of medTOUR+assist is on the go access and support offered through either the Localized Resources menu or WALT, the AI powered assistant. WALT uses a RAG framework and draws output data from static resources. App owners can tailor WALT’s suggestions and recommendations based on the trip itinerary, location, partner networks and other marketing initiatives. Affiliate services and commissioned based products can be priority suggestions for WALT as users interact. Upselling, cross selling and other marketing messages can be controlled through WALT’s knowledgebase, ensuring desired messaging is front and center in the user’s chat window. Wellness and cosmetic providers can benefit from secondary marketing within the app as users engage with medTOUR+assist before, during and even after the trip. medTOUR+assist’s modular structure is dynamic and can be white labeled to any business palette and styling, extended brand reach and adding value to the traveler’s overall experience.

Elevating Medical & Wellness Travel, One Trip at a Time

Increasing demand for medical and wellness travel creates new opportunities as travelers embrace smartphones and mobile devices as must-have travel accessories. A recent BankMyCell survey showed that almost 99% of respondents took their mobile device on a trip and checked their screen 1-5 times per hour. The medTOUR+assist app is positioned as an excellent all-in-one solution for planning and fulfilling healthcare trips. The app’s advanced organizational and connectivity features deliver conveniences that are in high demand and promote engagement before, during and after the medical journey. medTOUR+assist is currently in the build out phase and first generation design evaluations are available online. A medTOUR+assist desktop companion app increases accessibility to app functions and features, a key benefit in the medical tourism sector. Access the 1st gen designs at the Evaluation Portal: https://traveltechnologysolutions.net/EvalPortal/#mta