Road Lighting Renovation Project of Banqiao Village, Minhe Subdistrict, Jinxian County, Nanchang

Banqiao, China, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — As night falls, 47 brand-new solar streetlights light up the road from Wuli Middle School to Banqiao Village Committee in Banqiao Village, Minhe Subdistrict, Jinxian County, Nanchang City. The soft glow not only brightens villagers’ travel routes but also warms their hearts. Previously, the section suffered from inadequate nighttime lighting, posing potential safety hazards for the elderly and children traveling after dark. Now, with the streetlights installed, villagers can travel with greater peace of mind.

This road lighting project is one of the key livelihood initiatives promoted by Banqiao Village Committee in 2026. To ease the shortage of village-level funds, the committee seized the opportunity of the Spring Festival homecoming season and carefully organized a township fellows symposium. It invited local entrepreneurs working outside the hometown to gather, reconnect with their hometown roots, and discuss local development. At the meeting, after learning about the village’s development needs and residents’ travel difficulties, the attendees donated generously to give back to their hometowns, raising full funds for the entire road lighting project.

During construction, cadres of the village Party committee and village committee strictly controlled project quality and progress. Professionals were arranged for on-site surveys and scientific planning of streetlight locations, with full-process support for safe construction, ensuring the livelihood project was delivered solidly and effectively.

Today, the 47 solar streetlights have completely resolved the long-standing problem of insufficient road lighting and eliminated hidden travel safety risks. Serving as bonding lights that connect hometown sentiments and unite joint efforts for rural revitalization, they build a solid safety barrier for villagers’ evening walks, children’s outdoor activities and residents returning home late at night.

Meanwhile, Banqiao Village Committee has advanced a series of people’s livelihood micro-projects, including ditch maintenance and village road hardening. Aging and damaged ditches have been desilted, reinforced and dredged to remove drainage blockages, while damaged road surfaces in front of the village committee have been hardened and renovated. These efforts have effectively improved daily travel and service accessibility for residents. By launching targeted small-scale improvements, the village has achieved substantial upgrades to the living environment, making people’s livelihood benefits more tangible and heartwarming. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights