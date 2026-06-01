Log-hub 6.2 Introduces Multi-Leg Supply Chain Mapping, Next-Gen Solver, and Greater Emissions Precision

Hexaly Becomes Log-hub’s Primary Optimization Solver

Schindellegi, Switzerland, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — The addition of Hexaly enhances the platform’s optimization capabilities with advanced solving technology designed for complex, large-scale planning challenges. By improving performance on nonlinear and combinatorial optimization problems, it enables more detailed modeling, faster scenario evaluation, and the development of new optimization use cases across transportation and supply chain design.

Multi-Leg Shipment Mapping Made Simple

One of the headline improvements in Log-hub 6.2 is the introduction of multi-leg shipment support in the Supply Chain Map App. Supply chain teams that need to visualize how goods move across complex; multi-stop networks can now capture a complete route in a single row of input data.

In Log-hub 6.2, the entire journey, from A through B and C to D, is captured in one entry, rendered immediately on an interactive map, and updated in one place when adjustments are needed.

For logistics planners and operations teams, this reduces the friction between having the data and seeing it, clearly and without manual workarounds.

Carrier Allocation across Shipment Portfolios Becomes More Contract-Aware

The updated Freight Matrix+ App introduces three new capabilities that bring contract-level complexity into the cost comparison process. Surcharges and discounts can now be modeled directly within the app, allowing companies to reflect real contractual terms, such as loyalty discounts or fuel adjustments. In addition, rule-based carrier evaluation enables users to define which shipments each rate matrix applies to, ensuring that comparisons are made only between carriers that are eligible for a given lane, cargo type, or weight class.

For both manufacturers managing shipper selection and LSPs optimizing carrier routing across multiple client accounts, these additions turn a fragmented process into a structured decision, that protects margins and supports more informed negotiations.

Greater Precision for Emissions Calculations

The CO₂ Emissions App introduces direct port control, giving users precise control over which ports are used for each leg of a multi-modal shipment. This complements the existing valid and invalid port settings and ensures that emissions calculations reflect the routes companies can realistically and contractually use, rather than estimated ones.

This level of control means that the data used for carbon budgeting and regulatory compliance reflects their actual operational reality.

Supply Chain Apps Agent Adds Conversational What-if Simulations

The Supply Chain Apps Agent now supports scenario comparison across the Supply Chain Apps portfolio. Users can ask the Agent to run and compare multiple scenarios in a single conversational flow, receiving an interactive side-by-side map view, a KPI dashboard, and a summary of key insights.

“Scenario comparison has always been a critical part of supply chain decision-making. By embedding it directly into the Agent, we remove the manual overhead and make that level of analysis accessible to every user, regardless of technical depth.” -Alex Sigmund CTO at Log-hub

In Conclusion

The latest release gives teams a sharper toolkit for evaluating network alternatives, comparing cost and emissions of trade-offs earlier in the process, and stress-testing scenarios before commitments are made.

Combined with the enhanced optimization capabilities enabled by Hexaly, these improvements will help organizations tackle more complex scenarios, work with larger models, and reduce the gap between analysis and execution. The result is faster decision-making and greater confidence in both day-to-day operations and long-term supply chain strategy.

Teams can get started through Log-hub’s Freemium model, with up to 20 calculations per month at no cost. It offers a low-barrier way to explore the platform using real-world challenges before making any procurement decisions.