Future Electronics Features Bosch Sensortec BHI360 Smart 6-Axis IMU with Embedded Intelligence

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Posted on 2026-06-02 by in Electronics // 0 Comments

Montreal, Canada, 2026-06-02 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution and engineering support, is featuring the Bosch Sensortec BHI360 Smart 6-Axis IMU, an advanced motion sensing solution designed to enable intelligent, always-on applications through integrated processing, ultra-low power operation, and edge-based sensor fusion.

The BHI360 Smart 6-Axis IMU combines a high-performance 6-axis inertial measurement unit with embedded intelligence in a compact 2.5 × 3 mm LGA package. By integrating a 32-bit programmable microcontroller alongside a dedicated ultra-low power processor with pre-installed sensor fusion algorithms, the device enables real-time motion analysis directly at the sensor level, reducing system complexity and offloading processing demands from the host processor.

Built for next-generation motion-aware systems, the BHI360 delivers always-on sensing capabilities while maintaining extremely low power consumption. Its embedded Fuser2 architecture allows local processing of inertial data, enabling fast response times, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced system autonomy for edge and wearable applications.

Designed as a smart sensor hub, the BHI360 supports flexible integration of external sensors and enables developers to implement custom algorithms through its programmable MCU. This combination of hardware integration and software flexibility makes it well suited for compact, battery-powered designs where performance and efficiency are critical.

For more information, visit the dedicated page.

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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