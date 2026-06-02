Kate Pellegrino Named Caldwell University Head Women’s Soccer Coach

Berkeley Heights, N.J. Native, Former Quinnipiac, Bard Assistant, Club Head Coach Becomes Eighth Program Mentor

CALDWELL, N.J., 2026-06-02 — /EPR Network/ — Kate Pellegrino, who has served as a collegiate assistant coach at Quinnipiac University and Bard College and as a head and assistant at various other levels, has been named Caldwell University Head Women’s Soccer Coach, it was announced today by Mark A. Corino, Assistant Vice President and Director of Athletics.

A Berkeley Heights, N.J. native, Pellegrino comes to Caldwell after most recently working as a volunteer assistant for the Division I Quinnipiac program. She was involved in training sessions and individual player skills as well as analyzing game film and assisting with strategic adjustments for the Bobcats program.

Simultaneously as head coach and Zone I lead at FC Westchester, Pellegrino has led training and player development for the youth club. She has been responsible for managing the team of coaches as well as assessing athlete progression and team performance standards.

“I am excited to take on the challenge of continuing and building upon the success Caldwell University soccer has enjoyed across its history,” said Pellegrino. “I look forward to implementing my vision emphasizing player well-being, continuous education and mentorship to inspire our student-athletes to be their best and achieve personal and team success.”

“We were impressed with Coach Pellegrino’s knowledge of the sport and our program, and welcome her to the Caldwell family,” said Corino. “Her experience and the coaching philosophy she has demonstrated aligns well with our University and Athletics Department missions and we look forward to her leading one of our most successful programs to even greater heights.”

Coach Pellegrino is an IMG Academies graduate who was recruited to play Division II soccer at Regis University in Denver, where she scored two goals and accumulated more than 1200 minutes at forward and outside midfield for the Rangers in 2012 and 2013. A career-ending injury caused her to switch gears and instead attend Hofstra University, where she earned her undergraduate degree in Exercise Science in 2016 before getting her Master’s at Sacred Heart University in Exercise Science and Nutrition in 2019.

She also served as head coach and assistant girls director at Ole FC in Connecticut from 2018 through 2024. Pellegrino has earned a USSF B License as well as UEFA C Licence-Scotland, USSF Coach Educator-Grassroots License and a 2025 SHECHAMPIONS Spring Mentorship.

Pellegrino becomes the eighth head coach as Caldwell women’s soccer enters its 28th season, and third in the last 19 years. She replaces Sammy Adjei, who is now the head coach at nearby Saint Peter’s University. The Cougars were 13-3-4 last year, including an 8-1-2 mark in CACC play and second straight CACC Tournament Finals appearance.

About Caldwell University

Founded in 1939 by the Sisters of Saint Dominic, Caldwell University promotes intellectual, spiritual, and aesthetic growth to a diverse population and welcomes all cultures and faith traditions. Inspired by St. Dominic de Guzman and our Catholic heritage, we transform students’ lives by preparing them through the liberal arts and professional studies to think critically, pursue truth, and contribute to a just society.