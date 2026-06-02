Gunny’s Jr. Gym Celebrates Grand Opening of New Youth Functional Fitness Facility

Chattanooga, TN, 2026-06-02 — /EPR Network/ — New MoveStrong-powered training environment brings obstacle-based fitness, functional movement, and confidence-building opportunities to children of all skill levels.

Gunny’s Jr’s Gym has officially opened its doors, welcoming families, young athletes, and community members to a one-of-a-kind training environment designed to help children build strength, confidence, and healthy habits through movement.

The grand opening marked the end to months of planning and development, and brought the vision of youth fitness, functional movement, and obstacle-based training to life.

Throughout the event, children were able to explore the facility, testing themselves on climbing obstacles, balance challenges, monkey bars, walls, ramps, and other interactive training features designed to make movement engaging and rewarding.

Developed in partnership with MoveStrong, the gym features a customized collection of functional fitness and obstacle training equipment, including the Warped Wall, Training Staircase and Ramp, Nova Functional Training Arch, Monkey Bar Bridge, Geo Floor Obstacles, and varied-height wall challenges. Together, these elements create a dynamic environment where children can run, climb, jump, balance, and develop athletic skills in a setting that feels more like play than exercise.

One of the most memorable aspects of opening day was watching children continuously challenge themselves and celebrate personal accomplishments. Whether overcoming a difficult obstacle for the first time or returning repeatedly to master a new skill, participants experienced firsthand how movement-based challenges can build both physical ability and self-confidence.

The opening comes at a time when many families are seeking opportunities to encourage active lifestyles in an increasingly screen-focused world. Gunny’s Jr. Gym was created to help address that need by providing a dedicated space where children can develop strength, coordination, resilience, and a lifelong appreciation for movement.

MoveStrong is proud to have partnered with Gunny’s Jr. Gym throughout the planning and development process, helping create a facility that supports youth development through engaging and scalable exercises.

About Company

– MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional strength training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement

– Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700

Links & Further information:

https://www.movestrongfit.com/whomovesstrong/2026/5/30/gunnys-jrs-gym-officially-opens-its-doors

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyJJkFHGr_o