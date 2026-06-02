Stevenson Village Veterinary Hospital Delivers Comprehensive Pet Care Baltimore Families Trust

Baltimore, USA , 2026-06-02 — /EPR Network/ — A full-service animal hospital in Baltimore, MD, Stevenson Village Veterinary Hospital offers pet owners a trusted, single destination for preventative, diagnostic, surgical, and emergency care.

For nearly three decades, Stevenson Village Veterinary Hospital has been the go-to veterinary care provider for pet owners across Baltimore and its surrounding communities. From routine wellness exams to complex surgical procedures, the hospital offers a comprehensive range of services under one roof making it easier for families to keep their dogs and cats healthy at every stage of life.

The hospital’s full-service model spans preventative care, diagnostic imaging, dental treatment, surgery, senior pet care, and puppy and kitten services. Equipped with digital radiology, ultrasound technology, and an advanced surgical suite, the team is prepared to diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions with accuracy and efficiency. Pet owners also benefit from a convenient mobile app for managing appointments and vaccination records, as well as an online pharmacy stocked with veterinarian-approved medications and specialty diets.

What consistently draws local pet owners back is the hospital’s commitment to treating each patient with the same care as a family member. The clinical team led by Dr. Evan Feinberg, Dr. Julie Rabinowitz, and Dr. Thomas Vinson keeps current with evolving medical and surgical techniques to ensure that every pet receives care grounded in both experience and up-to-date practice. The hospital also offers the Snout Wellness Plans, giving clients access to unlimited exams, vaccines, and 24/7 virtual vet support starting at $50 per month an affordable approach to year-round pet health.

Beyond medical expertise, the hospital is recognized throughout Baltimore’s neighborhoods from Pikesville to Owings Mills to Towson for its approachable, cost-conscious philosophy. The team openly discusses care options with clients, prioritizes transparency, and refers to specialists when advanced intervention is needed. It is this combination of clinical depth and genuine compassion that has made Stevenson Village Veterinary Hospital a neighborhood favorite across multiple communities for more than 25 years.

About Us

Stevenson Village Veterinary Hospital is a full-service animal hospital founded in 1996, proudly serving Baltimore and surrounding areas including Pikesville, Towson, Owings Mills, and Lutherville-Timonium. Located at 46 E Sudbrook Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208, the hospital provides comprehensive veterinary care for dogs and cats six days a week. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit www.stevensonvillagevet.com or call (410) 484-4041.