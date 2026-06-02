Companion Diagnostics Market Growth Driven by Precision Medicine Expansion

The global companion diagnostics market was valued at USD 9.56 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 20.05 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.07% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of precision medicine and the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and autoimmune conditions. These trends are creating greater demand for targeted therapies, thereby increasing the need for accurate companion diagnostic solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest global market share of 39.92% in 2025.

The U.S. represented the leading revenue contributor within the North American market in 2025.

Assays, kits, and reagents emerged as the dominant product and service segment in 2025.

Oncology remained the largest indication segment due to the growing use of biomarker-based cancer therapies.

PCR technology held the highest market share among technologies in 2025.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

Metric Value Market Size (2025) USD 9.56 Billion Projected Market Size (2033) USD 20.05 Billion CAGR (2026-2033) 10.07% Largest Regional Market (2025) North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific

The growing shift from conventional treatment approaches toward personalized healthcare continues to be a major factor supporting market expansion. Healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on therapies tailored to individual patient profiles, creating a strong demand for companion diagnostics. These tests help identify patients most likely to benefit from specific treatments, improving clinical outcomes and reducing unnecessary healthcare costs.

Another important growth driver is the increasing integration of companion diagnostics into pharmaceutical drug development programs. Drug manufacturers are collaborating with diagnostic companies to develop targeted therapies alongside corresponding diagnostic tests. This co-development strategy enhances treatment effectiveness, improves clinical trial success rates, and accelerates regulatory approvals, further strengthening market growth.

Download a free sample copy of the Companion Diagnostics Market report to understand detailed coverage and inclusions in the final report

Technological advancements are also transforming the companion diagnostics landscape. Innovations in next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and digital pathology have significantly improved the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of biomarker detection. These technologies enable precise identification of genetic mutations and protein expression patterns that are essential for selecting appropriate therapies.

Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into diagnostic platforms is improving data analysis and clinical interpretation. AI-powered tools can process complex genomic and molecular datasets more effectively, supporting faster and more informed treatment decisions. As healthcare institutions and research laboratories increasingly adopt advanced diagnostic technologies, the demand for companion diagnostics is expected to continue rising.

Looking for more specific insights? Customize this report to suite your business needs

Supportive regulatory frameworks and favorable reimbursement policies are also contributing significantly to market development. Regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have established clear approval pathways for companion diagnostics developed alongside targeted therapies. The growing number of approved diagnostic tests reflects the increasing acceptance of precision medicine across healthcare systems.

A notable example occurred in October 2024, when Roche announced that its VENTANA Assay became the first immunohistochemistry (IHC) companion diagnostic approved by the FDA for evaluating CLDN18 protein expression in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. The approval supports patient selection for treatment with Astellas’ targeted therapy, VYLOY. Such regulatory milestones highlight the expanding role of companion diagnostics in improving treatment precision and patient outcomes.

At the same time, reimbursement systems are gradually evolving to cover advanced diagnostic testing, making these solutions more accessible to healthcare providers and patients. This favorable reimbursement environment is encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to invest in new companion diagnostic platforms and biomarker discovery programs.

Explore Grand View Horizon to see global and regional level statistics related to the Companion Diagnostics Market

Key Company Insights

The competitive landscape is characterized by strong investments in research and development, strategic partnerships, and continuous product innovation. Major industry participants are focusing on developing advanced NGS platforms, diagnostic panels, assays, kits, and immunohistochemistry systems that offer greater efficiency, accuracy, and portability.

Leading companies frequently collaborate with pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to support the co-development of targeted therapies and diagnostic solutions. Their extensive product portfolios and ongoing innovation efforts help strengthen their market positions. Meanwhile, emerging companies are expanding their regional presence and enhancing laboratory testing capabilities through strategic partnerships and specialized diagnostic offerings.

Looking for a report customized to your requirements? Explore our Custom Research Offering

Key Companion Diagnostics Companies

QIAGEN

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Foundation Medicine

Myriad Genetics

Illumina, Inc.

BioMérieux

Leica Biosystems

Guardant Health, Inc.

EntroGen, Inc.

Conclusion

The companion diagnostics market is experiencing strong growth due to the increasing adoption of precision medicine, advancements in molecular diagnostic technologies, and rising demand for targeted therapies. Continued innovation in NGS, PCR, AI-driven diagnostics, and biomarker discovery is enhancing the effectiveness of personalized treatment strategies. Combined with supportive regulatory policies, expanding reimbursement coverage, and growing collaboration between pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies, the market is well positioned for sustained expansion, reaching USD 20.05 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 10.07%.

Grand View Research offers

Focused market intelligence reports on specific geographies or high-growth segments.

Extended forecast timelines for long-term planning.

Competitor Benchmarking and Supply Chain Analysis

Inclusion of regulatory and policy assessments.

Inclusion of custom data models, KPIs, or applications unique to your business

Specific high-impact Data Decks and Tables to support effective decision making

And much more…

Browse our new services – Grand View Brainshare