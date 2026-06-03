MLA Psychology Expands Neuroaffirming Care for Children and Teens Across Melbourne and Australia with Tahlia Rahme

Victoria, Australia, 2026-06-03 — /EPR Network/ — MLA Psychology, a psychology practice dedicated to accessible and inclusive mental health support, today announced the addition of Tahlia Rahme to its clinical team. An AHPRA-registered psychologist, Tahlia brings a warm, neuroaffirming approach to child and adolescent psychology — serving families across Melbourne, Victoria, and Australia-wide via telehealth.

Tahlia works with children, adolescents and young adults across a broad range of presentations, including anxiety and school refusal, emotional regulation difficulties, autism, ADHD, intellectual disability, learning-related challenges, low mood, and family wellbeing. Her practice is grounded in evidence-informed, client-centred principles, with sessions tailored to each young person’s age, communication style, goals, interests and support needs.

Tahlia’s approach is explicitly neuroaffirming — meaning therapy is designed to honour the young person’s identity, sensory profile and emotional world, rather than asking them to suppress or change fundamental aspects of who they are. This philosophy is central to her work with autistic young people, those with ADHD, and individuals with intellectual disabilities. Sessions focus on building emotional understanding, practical coping strategies, self-advocacy, confidence and sustainable family strategies.

Families can access Tahlia’s services through in-home sessions and school-based appointments across selected northern Melbourne locations, with telehealth available for families throughout Australia where clinically appropriate. Funding pathways include NDIS (self-managed and plan-managed) , Medicare rebates via a Mental Health Treatment Plan, and private arrangements — with no referral required for private enquiries.

“We are committed to ensuring young people and their families can access psychology that genuinely fits their needs,” said a spokesperson for MLA Psychology. “Tahlia’s dedication to neuroaffirming, collaborative and evidence-informed practice reflects exactly the kind of thoughtful, family-centred care we stand for.”

Initial sessions focus on building connection, understanding each young person’s strengths and everyday context, and gently shaping therapeutic goals together with the young person and their family. Ongoing support may include individual sessions, parent or caregiver consultations, family collaboration, school communication and NDIS coordination where appropriate.

Families seeking psychology support for a child, teenager or young adult are encouraged to submit an enquiry via the MLA Psychology website, where the team will help determine whether Tahlia’s support may be a suitable fit.

About Tahlia Rahme

Tahlia Rahme is an AHPRA-registered psychologist and child and adolescent specialist based in Melbourne. She provides warm, neuroaffirming psychology for children, adolescents and young adults across Melbourne, Victoria, and Australia-wide via telehealth. Her areas of support include anxiety, school refusal, emotional regulation, autism, ADHD, intellectual disability, learning-related challenges, low mood and family wellbeing. To begin an enquiry, visit https://mlapsychology.com/tahliarahme/ or call (07) 5606 1784.