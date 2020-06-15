Medical Supplies Market Worth $133.5 billion by 2025 | Data Triangulation, Geographical Analysis & Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

[227 Pages Report] The Global Medical Supplies Market is projected to grow from USD 133.5 billion by 2025 from USD 132.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Market Size Estimation;

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the medical supplies market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and market have been identified through extensive secondary research.

The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Data Triangulation;

After arriving at the overall medical supplies market size—using the market size estimation processes as explained above—the market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides in the medical supplies industry.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

By type, the medical supplies market is segmented into diagnostic supplies, infusion & injectable supplies, intubation & ventilation supplies, disinfectants, personal protective equipment, sterilization consumables, wound care consumables, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, catheters, sleep apnea consumables, and other medical supplies. The intubation & ventilation supplies segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven mainly by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD across the globe.

The applications market is categorized into urology, wound care, radiology, respiratory, infection control, cardiology, IVD, and other applications. The other applications segment held the largest market share in 2019, due to factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures, rising prevalence of dental diseases, and the increasing focus on adhering to proper waste disposal methods.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed:

The global medical supplies market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. The increasing incidence of COVID-19 in the US and the implementation of various supportive initiatives by the Canadian Government are the major factors driving the growth of the medical supplies market in North America.

Major Key Players:

The prominent players operating in the global medical supplies market include Medtronic (Ireland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), BD (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Smith & Nephew (Ireland), ConvaTec Group Plc. (UK), Abbott (US), Cook Medical (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Stryker (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Coloplast Group (Denmark).