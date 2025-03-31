Polynucleotides Injectable Market 2030: Consumer Preferences and Trends

Polynucleotides Injectable Market Size & Trends

The global polynucleotides injectable market size was estimated at USD 127.6 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2025 to 2030. Technological advancements in biotechnology primarily drive market growth, as do the increasing demand for skin rejuvenation, personalized medicine, and investments in research and development (R&D). According to an article published by PMTA Journal in March 2024, polynucleotide injections gained prominence in aesthetic medicine due to their beneficial effects on skin, hair, and other tissues, as explored in this comprehensive review.

The growing demand for advanced skin rejuvenation treatments is a primary driver of the polynucleotides injectable industry. As individuals seek more effective solutions to address signs of aging, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and skin laxity, the interest in novel injectable treatments such as polynucleotides has surged. For instance, a recent study published in the journal Dermatologic Therapy found that polynucleotide injections improved skin tone, fine lines, skin elasticity, and hydration in patients in their 30s and 40s.

The increasing focus on personalized medicine also contributed to the growth of the market. As healthcare providers and patients alike seek customized approaches to skin rejuvenation, polynucleotides’ ability to stimulate the body’s natural collagen production and cellular regeneration has made them a popular choice. This trend is particularly evident in the rising demand for personalized aesthetic treatments, which is expected to continue expanding the market.

Finally, integrating innovative technologies, such as digital imaging and automated injection systems, has further propelled the polynucleotides injectable industry. These advancements improved polynucleotide injections’ precision, consistency, and safety, making them more appealing to healthcare providers and patients. As the aesthetic industry continues to evolve, incorporating cutting-edge technologies is expected to remain a vital driver of the polynucleotide injectable industry. For instance, in 2022, Pulse Light Clinic in London is introducing PhilArt by Croma, an innovative polynucleotide injection treatment recognized for significantly enhancing skin hydration, boosting elasticity, and stimulating natural collagen production – a pioneering advancement in skin rejuvenation.

Polynucleotides Injectable Market Report Highlights

The eye segment held the largest revenue share of 63.9% in 2024, driven by the growing demand for non-invasive solutions to address various eye-related concerns.

The forehead segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The MedSpas segment held the largest revenue share of 45.5% in 2024, driven by consumers’ growing demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments.

The Aesthetic & Cosmetic Centers segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

The polynucleotides injectable market in North America has been experiencing significant growth in recent years due to increasing demand for advanced therapies and the presence of essential players in the region.

The Asia Pacific polynucleotide injectable market held the largest revenue share of 47.7% in 2024 as the region is witnessing several key trends, including the emergence of domestic players offering low-cost products to expand market access and affordability.

Polynucleotides Injectable Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global polynucleotides injectable market report based on application, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Eyes

Lips

Forehead

Jawline & Cheekbones

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

MedSpas

Aesthetic & Cosmetic Centers

Hospitals

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



