Rvoti, a New App for Finding All Types of Businesses Across America Is Now Accepting Businesses

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Rvoti is a new app that helps users find all types of businesses across the United States. Rvoti’s business portal is now live. Businesses can sign up on the website and make their profiles prior to launch. All types of businesses are welcome on Rvoti including restaurants, online shops, clothing brands, musicians, and everything in between.

The business environment of today is constantly cluttered by endless writing and countless user reviews. Rvoti sets out to declutter this environment by giving each business, whether it be an online service or a physical store, the same tools to showcase what they are all about.

The focus of business profiles on Rvoti is their video, which can be up to 90 seconds long and updated at anytime. Businesses can make their video about anything such as their product, service, team, or even the story of how they originated. These short videos allow users to quickly learn about all types of businesses in an enjoyable way. Alongside the video, users can quickly access information about the business such as their website, contact information, hours, address, and social media accounts.

Businesses can be rated from 1 to 10, and users can see the rating of each business along with how many ratings it has received. Users can choose to make their rating anonymous and can always change it later. Users actions show up underneath their profile and they can also see businesses their friends and family enjoy as well. This helps businesses organically be exposed to new people likely to enjoy them.

Sason Abkarian, Founder of Rvoti, made Rvoti with small businesses constantly in mind. “Small business owners are often under pressure because atop all the daily duties associated with running a business, they also need to come up with new ideas for content. For Rvoti, making the focus of business profiles one short video is our way to ease that pressure for business owners wanting to join.” Other measures we take to help ease pressure on business owners can be found at https://www.rvoti.com/measures.

Rvoti has officially begun the process of onboarding businesses prior to launching the app. To learn more about Rvoti and how it works check out https://www.rvoti.com.

Media Contact

Rvoti

media@rvoti.co