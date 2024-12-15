Women’s Tights And Leggings Market 2028: The Shift Towards Polyester Dominance

Women’s Tights And Leggings Market Growth & Trends

The global women’s tights and leggings market size is estimated to reach USD 31.69 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to the factors such as tights & leggings provide support and stabilize the muscles which reduce fatigue and improve performance. Moreover, tights & leggings offer comfort and flexibility with a stylish look. Attractive and customized designs and patterns of tights & leggings are manufactured by the vendors. Additionally, rising per capita income and purchasing power, and changing fashion trends across the globe are contributing to the growth of this market.

The cotton segment contributed to the 2nd largest revenue share in the global market, accounting for more than 30.0% in 2021, and is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2028. Cotton is breathable and absorbent and is mostly used in the textile industry to make the human body warm during cool weather and absorb sweat. Cotton is one of the important preferences of the industry compared to other synthetic and natural fibers as it does not have side effects on the skin and offers comfort.

Offline distribution channel contributed to a larger market share of more than 75% in 2021. The offline channel includes exclusive stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and retail stores. Manufacturers and marketers use the traditional retail channel for more sales. The segment includes organized retail channels which are more customer-oriented and provides better services by selling variety of apparel directly to the end users. Additionally, these stores provide a choice of physical verification and trials & facility of products to the end users, thus contributing to the market revenue.

North America is forecast to grow with the 2nd highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028. The U.S. is positively contributing to the growth of market revenue. The presence of well-established brands and manufacturers is one of the supportive factors for the largest market share. Additionally, supportive apparel industry policies by the government will drive the market.

During COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown situation, governments of various countries restricted or citizens prefer to stay at home as precautionary measure. Citizens were at home due to pandemic restrictions. Citizens are focused on improving the health, and workouts at home, thus demand for the tights and leggings increased. Though there is demand for tights & leggings, manufacturers were unable to supply products due to the restricted production and disturbed supply chains, thus, the market experienced a shortfall in the sales of apparel. Considering this short slack in market revenue, it is expected that the sector will soon witness healthy growth in the upcoming years.

Women’s Tights And Leggings Market Report Highlights

Women’s Tights And Leggings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global women’s tights and leggings market based on fiber, distribution channel, and region:

Women’s Tights And Leggings Fiber Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Cotton

Polyester

Others

Women’s Tights And Leggings Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Offline

Online

Women’s Tights And Leggings Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany France U.K.

Asia Pacific China India

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa



