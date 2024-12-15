U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market 2030: Catering to Corporate and Hospitality Needs

U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. laundry facilities & dry-cleaning services market size is estimated to reach USD 22.51 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increased demand for internet/on-demand laundry services, state cleanup programs, and the introduction of technologically-enhanced equipment such as coin- or card-powered machines are factors driving the industry’s growth.

Recent technological breakthroughs have provided laundry organizations with something they’ve never had before—the capacity to manage and evaluate utility usage and other crucial laundry parameters. Laundry businesses can assess the impact of utility usage on their expenses and make changes by leveraging existing software solutions and taking a more active approach to utility management.

The dependency of customers on retail laundry & dry-cleaning services is observed to be higher in single or dual-person dwellings in the country, particularly in rented places. As of the 2021 U.S. Census, there were approximately 44 million housing units occupied by renters in the U.S. Moreover, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2021, there were 37 million single-person households, composing 28 percent of all households. The retail laundry/dry clean service segment falls under the mature market category.

Costs for laundry facilities and dry cleaning services are significant. Laundry facilities and dry cleaning services cost more in larger states such as California, Florida, and New York, whereas they are less expensive in Alabama and Idaho. Starting a laundry facility can cost between USD 100,000 and USD 250,000. A significant chunk of the laundry business cost includes the machines. Top load machines generally cost between USD 500 and USD 700 and front load machines cost between USD 3,500 and USD 20,000.

An automated system designed to help laundry businesses assemble clean orders more quickly and effectively attracted industry attention recently at the Clean Show, a key event for the laundry and dry cleaning services industry. The LED-Assisted Rapid Assembly (LARA) system aims to eliminate an industry pain point by modernizing the time-consuming process of identifying and ordering garments before returning them to customers. LARA uses software and hardware components developed by Dark POS, a provider of point-of-sale business solutions for the dry cleaning, retail, restaurant, and hospitality industries.

U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market Report Highlights

The retail laundry or dry clean service segment held a significant market share in 2024, owing to its high adoption by consumers. These services offered under long-term contracts are called laundry routes. Operations mainly consist of money collection and maintenance

The increasing demand from corporate clients, such as hospitals, schools & universities, government departments, and resorts is propelling the corporate and industrial laundry services segment. The commercial sector’s rapid growth, particularly in terms of mushrooming restaurants and cafes across the country, is driving the corporate/industrial laundry services market. It is estimated that in the next five to ten years, more companies will be establishing their business centers in the U.S.

Consumers in the Northeast region are continuously opting for laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services as companies offer reasonably priced convenience. Growing awareness regarding the importance of overall appearance, personal care, and hygiene, coupled with the influence of social media and emerging trends in fashion, drives the market growth

U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market Segmentation

