US Based EdTech company Selects TestingXperts for their End-to-End Managed Software Testing Services in a Multi-year deal

London, UK, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — TestingXperts today announced it has partnered with a leading Education Management Services Provider in the US to deliver end-to-end managed testing services for all its products. The client’s AI-enabled student information platform currently serves over 850 colleges and universities in seven countries across the world. This platform helps to increase student engagement and international enrollment using its wide range of cloud-based products.

TestingXperts (Tx) will be responsible for setting up a Testing CoE for the client to provide end-to-end managed software testing services in a global delivery model. As part of the engagement, Tx will be conducting a maturity assessment of client’s current development & QA processes to lay down a long term QA strategy & roadmap. Tx will be enabling functional and non-functional testing services which include functional testing, test automation along with performance testing, security testing, and accessibility testing services respectively. The engagement will be governed by multiple quality, support and reporting SLAs to ensure quality of services.

Speaking about the partnership, Manish Gupta, CEO TestingXperts said, “EdTech is growing by leaps and bounds in the current Covid-19 climate and is bound to grow further in the post Covid era also. This is a great partnership for us as we will help the client improve and scale their business operations with our in-house IP’s, Accelerators, DevOps and next-gen testing services. Quality at speed will enable our client to go the market faster with their EdTech solutions.”

