JMG Public Relations Welcomes Michael McCready to Client Portfolio to Shape Leadership for the Future of AI in Law

New York, New York, 2026-02-03 — /EPR Network/ — JMG Public Relations (“JMG PR”), an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach, announced the addition of Michael McCready, Founder and Managing Partner of McCready Law and a leading authority on AI adoption in the legal industry, to the agency’s growing list of clients.

Founded in 1999, McCready Law has built a national reputation by pairing nearly three decades of personal injury expertise with a forward-looking approach to legal operations and technology. Led by Michael, the firm is recognized for its people-first advocacy, strong results, and commitment to modernizing the legal profession through responsible innovation.

Michael has partnered with JMG PR to expand his influence among the legal and technology sectors as AI rapidly evolves how these fields intersect—including law firms seeking practical, people-first approaches to modernizing their practices. According to a Rev report, 54% of legal professionals using AI felt a reduction in work-related stress or burnout, and 77% of lawyers who used AI said it increased their productivity—making AI a key tool in serving clients and improving legal outcomes. JMG PR will focus on amplifying Michael’s voice as a trusted authority on legal technology, AI implementation, and change management, while simultaneously positioning McCready Law as a model for how firms can adopt innovation without losing sight of client trust and human judgment.

Michael’s leadership in shaping the conversations around the future of legal technology and wider applications of AI aligns with JMG PR’s 2026 theme, Influence Era, which centers on building credibility, authority, and long-term impact in rapidly evolving industries. Together, JMG PR will work to further establish Michael as a defining voice in AI-driven legal innovation, while strengthening the firm’s influence as a people-first, technology-forward leader guiding the legal industry into its next chapter.

“It is always exciting to partner with leaders who are actively shaping the future of their industry,” said Jenna Guarneri, Founder and CEO of JMG Public Relations. “Michael provides a powerful voice in the industry, showcasing a combination of deep legal experience and practical AI leadership, which is exactly what the legal industry needs as technology adoption accelerates. As we kick-off 2026, our focus is on amplifying voices that drive meaningful change, and we look forward to elevating Michael’s thought leadership and expanding McCready Law’s impact across the legal and business communities as a part of that.”

“Technology should enhance how attorneys serve their clients, not complicate it,” said Michael McCready, Founder and Managing Partner of McCready Law. “Partnering with JMG PR will provide the necessary platform to share in-demand perspectives on AI adoption, change management, and people-first innovation with firms across the country. As AI reshapes the legal industry, working with JMG PR will help me to expand my influence and provide practical guidance to attorneys who want to evolve their practices while remaining focused on trust, results, and client relationships.”

About JMG Public Relations

About Michael McCready

Michael McCready is the owner and managing partner of McCready Law and an expert, advocate and leader in AI and tech adoption in the legal field. As a practicing attorney of over 30 years, he has devoted his career not only to helping clients secure settlements for personal injury cases, but in progressing his and other firms’ capacity to best serve clients through modern tech adoption—from website creation in the 1990s, to AI implementation today. Michael serves on WashU Law’s AI Advisory Board, a leading body in legal innovation and advancing the study and practice of law in the age of AI. He is a frequent lecturer on topics such as law firm management, technology, AI and automation, and a trusted source and consultant for law offices across the country.

