Diabetes Care Devices Market Worth $4.3 billion by 2025 | Segmentation, Recent Developments & Key Players

[168 Pages Report] The Global Diabetes Care Devices Market size is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments in Detailed:

In February 2020, Abbott (US) received US FDA approval for the use of FreeStyle Libre 14-day Flash glucose monitoring systems in hospitals.

In February 2020, Insulet signed a commercialization agreement with DexCom, Inc. (US) to allow its current and future CGM systems to connect to the former’s tubeless insulin pump system, OMNIPOD Horizon system.

In April 2020, Ypsomed (Switzerland) entered into a partnership with DexCom, Inc. (US) to integrate its mylife YpsoPump data with DexCom’s G6 CGM sensors to form a hybrid closed-loop system.

In January 2020, LifeScan (US) entered into a partnership agreement with DKSH to provide marketing, sales, regulatory services, as well as distribution and logistics for the sales of LifeScan products in the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on type, the diabetes care devices market has been segmented into blood glucose monitoring systems, insulin delivery devices, and diabetes management mobile applications. Under the blood glucose monitoring systems segment, the test strips segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the frequent requirement of test strips in blood glucose monitoring systems.

Based on end user, the BRIC Diabetes Care Devices Market has been segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics and self/home healthcare. The self/home healthcare segment is estimated to hold the largest share in 2020. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing awareness of diabetes self-monitoring and management, increasing recommendations from physicians for home healthcare for diabetes, and the increasing utility of home-based diabetes care devices to provide real-time insights regarding the condition due to the technological advancements of these systems.

Geographical Analysis:

China is projected to hold the largest share in the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the sharp increase in diabetes in the country, favorable national health strategies, and government-led endorsements of medical device companies.

The prominent players in the diabetes care devices market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun (Germany), DexCom, Inc. (US), Abbott (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AS (Switzerland), LifeScan (US), AgaMatrix Holdings LLC (US), Acon Laboratories, Inc. (US), ARKRAY USA, Inc. (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sanofi (France), Terumo Corporation (Japan), SD Biosensor, Inc. (South Korea), MicroGene Diagnostic Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Ypsomed Holdings AG (Switzerland), Dr. Morepen (India), Sinocare, Inc. (China), Bionime Corporation (Taiwan), and Rossmax International Ltd. (Taiwan).