Resonance Eduventures Signs Landmark MoU with Indian Navy’s NWWA to Support Education of Naval Families

KOTA, RAJASTHAN, 2026-03-11 — /EPR Network/ — In a significant move aimed at expanding educational opportunities for the Indian naval community, Resonance Eduventures Limited, Kota, has officially entered into a first-of-its-kind Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), Indian Navy’s volunteer-run organization; to provide enhanced educational support to the naval community.

This landmark MoU was formally signed on March 6, 2026, in the presence of Mrs. Shashi Tripathi, President of NWWA; Cmde SM Urooj Athar, Commodore (Naval Education); and Mr. Shiv Pratap Raghuvanshi, Executive President & HOD (Chemistry) at Resonance Kota.

Key Highlights of the Initiative

The pioneering partnership is aimed at making the premier coaching accessible by significantly reducing financial hurdles for the naval fraternity. Key points of the pact include:

Substantial Fee Concessions : Eligible students will receive tuition fee waivers ranging from 40% to 100% on NEET and JEE coaching programs.

: Eligible students will receive tuition fee waivers ranging from 40% to 100% on NEET and JEE coaching programs. Broad Eligibility : The scheme extends to the children and dependents of both serving and retired naval personnel, as well as those under the Sahara category i.e. (Widows of naval personnel).

: The scheme extends to the children and dependents of both serving and retired naval personnel, as well as those under the Sahara category i.e. (Widows of naval personnel). Objective: To empower young aspirants from naval families to pursue careers in medicine and engineering by removing economic barriers to quality education.

“This meaningful step reflects our continued effort to build impactful partnerships that support the aspirations of naval families,” stated a representative from NWWA. “It honors the dedication of those who serve the nation by investing directly in the bright futures of their children.”

About Resonance Eduventures

Resonance is a leading educational institution based in Kota, Rajasthan, renowned for its excellence in preparing students for competitive examinations like JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET, and various Olympiads. With a legacy of producing top-tier results, Resonance continues to innovate in the field of digital and classroom coaching.

About NWWA

The Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), formerly the Navy Wives Welfare Association, is a volunteer-run organization. It supports the Indian Navy community through welfare, education, and empowerment initiatives.