Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace Marks 16 Years of Marketplace Enrollment Leadership in Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia, 2026-03-11 — /EPR Network/ — Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace announced it is celebrating its 16th anniversary of helping Georgia residents get a quote, enroll, and re-enroll in marketplace health insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act. Over the past decade and a half, the organization has supported individuals and families with selection of plan, enrollment, and re-enrollment, helping consumers navigate coverage options with a “consumer-first” approach. As the largest certified Marketplace Broker in Georgia, Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace provides end-to-end Marketplace services, from accurate quoting and initial enrollment to seamless re-enrollment. The organization partners with multiple marketplace carriers, including Ambetter, Oscar, Kaiser Permanente, Cigna, Anthem BlueCross, and Alliant.

The announcement also follows the organization’s designation as a Premier Enrollment Partner of Georgia Access, effective November 1, 2024, further reinforcing its role in helping Georgia residents enroll in marketplace coverage. Their mission is to “qualify every Georgia consumer with the most accurate and comprehensive guaranteed Marketplace quote available and qualify each Georgia consumer with the maximum amount of monthly federal assistance (APTC) allowed by law.” A key part of ACA enrollment is understanding financial help available through the law, including the Advance Premium Tax Credit (APTC), which can reduce monthly premium costs for qualifying consumers.

As Georgia’s coverage landscape continues to evolve, Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace emphasized the importance of accurate plan comparisons and step-by-step guidance for consumers navigating Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Enrollment in GA, including evaluating subsidy eligibility and selecting plans that align with household needs and budgets.

For more information about Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace and the services it provides call 404-975-3313 or 800-976-1401, or TEXT their consumer text line at 404-951-7600.

About Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace:

Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace is a certified Marketplace Broker assisting Georgia consumers to access Affordable Care Act health plans. With a comprehensive service model, the organization supports quoting, enrollment, and re-enrollment across leading providers.

Contact: Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace

Email Id: info@georgiahealthinsurancemarketplace.com

Contact no: 404-975-3313 or 800-976-1401

Consumer text line no: 404-951-7600

Company name: Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace

City: Atlanta

State: Georgia