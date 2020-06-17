Ecosmob announces dynamic IVR solution for the finance industry

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies private limited, one of the leading VoIP solutions providers across the globe and serving the global clientele with web solutions, customized VoIP solutions, and mobile app, has announced to provide dynamic IVR solutions to the finance industry. It offers agile flexibility to customize the IVR solution to meet the expectations of customers and provide a resolution for their queries.

Speaking on the launch of dynamic IVR solution Ecosmob’s VP said, “Ecosmob’s dynamic IVR solution is a two-way self-service platform that helps to save efforts and cost of the finance industry to fulfill the requirements of customers.”

Elaborating the innovative features of the dynamic IVR solution, he added, “It allows users to customize the IVR solution with the assistance of GUI based designer tools. It also offers DID Number support, time zone support and easy connectivity to multiple servers. It enables the finance industry to customize recording as well as scheduling of calls and make efficient use of multi-level IVR.”

Ecosmob’s dynamic IVR solution for the finance industry is different in several ways from other IVR solutions in the market. It offers speech recognition and multi-level IVR with the ability to understand natural language, thus making it a conventional solution. Ecosmob has also introduced voice biometrics, especially for banking transactions and IVR payments for higher security and fewer chances of fraud.

It includes visual IVR to make the customer experience more engaging one. It also integrates CRM to assist the financial industry in getting contact with its potential customers and provide them new plans and services. It is a smart, dynamic, advanced, and flexible solution.

IVR solution Development launched by Ecosmob offers text to speech conversion feature to assist financial agents in converting a typed message into a speech in several languages as per the requirements. It helps in fast dissemination and access to information.

Dynamic IVR solution by Ecosmob is highly beneficial for the finance industry. It provides quick access to various information of account policyholders including balance, activation date, payment due date, coverage provisions, expiry date, and much more. It allows users to quickly file an insurance claim by just entering their information in the telephony system.

It also helps users to locate the nearest finance service providers by just entering a zip code. It transfers the call to the most appropriate agent to offer a quick resolution to the customer and reduce the waiting time. It helps the finance industry in providing regular policy updates to its customers. It also includes payment reminders to the customers and assists them in doing the payment securely.

Dynamic IVR solution launched by Ecosmob reduces the operation cost of the finance industry. If you are searching for IVR solution Development for the finance industry, feel free to get in touch with Ecosmob Technologies private limited.

