RAPIDTOOL’s BSC-18X 18mm Cordless Shear Cutter Kit: The Ultimate Cutting Solution for Precision, Power, and Safety

Sydney, Australia, 2025-04-01 — /EPR Network/ — RAPIDTOOL is proud to introduce the BSC-18X 18mm Cordless Shear Cutter Kit, a premium, high-performance tool designed to meet the rigorous demands of professionals in construction, concreting, and other heavy-duty industries. This powerful all in one, cordless rebar cutter, bolt cutter, padlock cutter and chain cutter, offers unmatched precision, cutting efficiency, and user safety, making it a must-have tool for a variety of applications.

The RAPIDTOOL BSC-18X is equipped with a premium-grade brushless motor, ensuring smooth, powerful cuts through steel rods up to 18mm in diameter, including tough 16mm D500N rebar. With advanced REO-BOSS battery technology, the BSC-18X delivers outstanding cutting capacity, offering up to 150 cuts of 16mm rebar and 320 cuts of 12mm rebar per battery charge.

A key feature of the BSC-18X is its scissor-style bolt cutter head, enabling users to cut through chains, padlocks, and other materials, all while easily accessing tight spaces. The ergonomic design of the shear cutter is complemented by a detachable handle and a 360° rotating head, providing versatility and comfort during prolonged use.

Designed with operator safety in mind, the BSC-18X includes advanced safety features; such as smart controls and a warning detection system, ensuring optimal performance while maintaining the highest safety standards. The tool is also engineered to meet strict vibration and noise limitations, minimising operator fatigue and providing a safer working environment.

The BSC-18X delivers spark-free cuts in approximately 4 seconds, making it ideal for rebar and other cutting tasks in environments where sparks could be hazardous. Its brushless motor technology provides a quiet, low vibration cutting experience, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Included in the kit are the BSC-18X cordless shear cutter unit, two 18V 5.0Ah lithium-ion batteries, a battery charger, a detachable handle, and a carry case, ensuring ease of transport and storage.

Key Features of the RAPIDTOOL BSC-18X:

Powerful, smooth cuts up to 18mm steel rod

Ideal for cutting rebar, rods, bolts, chains, and padlocks

Up to 150 cuts (16mm rebar) and 320 cuts (12mm rebar) per battery charge

Spark-free cuts in approximately 4 seconds

Lightweight, ergonomic design with a detachable handle and 360° rotating head

Access tight spaces with a scissor-style bolt cutter head

Advanced safety features with smart controls and a warning detection system

Low vibration, low noise cuts, powered by advanced brushless motor technology

Industry-leading electric hydraulic precision for fast, reliable cuts

Powered by the RAPIDTOOL REO-BOSS battery platform

The RAPIDTOOL BSC-18X Cordless Shear Cutter Kit has already become a favourite among industry professionals seeking a reliable, high-performance tool for a wide range of cutting applications. With its combination of power, safety, and efficiency, the BSC-18X is setting a new standard for cordless bolt cutters.

For more information about the RAPIDTOOL Premium BSC-18X 18mm Cordless Shear Cutter Kit, please visit https://rapidtool.com.au/.

About the Company:

RAPIDTOOL is Australia’s leading supplier of reinforcing tools, specialising in rebar cutters, benders, and tiers. We provide cutting-edge, top-notch construction solutions tailored for professionals, including steel fixers, concreters, builders, construction companies, and concrete pool builders. Our extensive inventory features the broadest selection of portable, cordless, electric, and hydraulic rebar construction tools available on the market. Committed to quality and innovation, RAPIDTOOL empowers professionals to enhance their efficiency and productivity on every job site.