Pharmacovigilance World 2025 Conference & Expo

Optimizing pharmacovigilance and risk management strategies to an evolving drug safety environment

Posted on 2025-04-01 by in Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

London, UK, 2025-04-01 — /EPR Network/ — We are delighted to welcome you to the Pharmacovigilance World 2025, and we are confident that your active participation will contribute to the advancement of drug safety practices. Together, let us strive towards a safer and more vigilant healthcare system that prioritizes patient well-being and ensures the continued benefit of medications worldwide.

As medical science advances, so does our understanding of drug safety and the need for vigilance when it comes to monitoring its usage. In recent years, pharmacovigilance has gained significant attention and importance due to the growing complexity of drug therapies, the emergence of new medicines, and the increased scrutiny of regulatory agencies. This has led to a greater emphasis on monitoring the safety profiles of pharmaceutical products throughout their lifecycle, from pre-marketing clinical trials to post-marketing surveillance.

The need for effective pharmacovigilance systems becomes even more crucial as the global population continues to expand, resulting in an increased consumption of medications. Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) can have severe consequences, leading to hospitalizations, prolonged treatments, and in some cases, even fatalities. Therefore, it is imperative to enhance our understanding of ADRs, identify potential risks, and implement appropriate risk mitigation strategies. To efficiently address these challenges, collaboration between international regulatory bodies, healthcare providers, and patients is essential. With a strong focus on patient safety as well as public health and by creating an interconnected network of experts from around the world who are dedicated to advancing our understanding of drug safety and pharmacovigilance, we can create a robust system.

This conference will serve as a knowledge-sharing and networking platform, providing a unique opportunity for researchers, pharmacists, healthcare professionals, industry representatives, and regulatory authorities to come together and discuss the latest trends, challenges, and advancements in pharmacovigilance. By sharing experiences and best practices, we aim to enhance global drug safety and improve patient outcomes. Throughout the conference, we will delve into various topics such as signal detection and management, adverse event reporting and analysis, risk assessment, benefit-risk evaluation, regulatory updates, collaboration and the integration of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in pharmacovigilance.

Our esteemed panel of speakers, comprising leading experts from academia, industry, and regulatory agencies, will present their research findings, share case studies, and engage in thought-provoking discussions. The conference will also feature interactive networking opportunities, fostering collaboration and enabling the exchange of ideas.

Conference Link: https://corvusglobalevents.com/conference/pharmacovigilance-world

Registration Link: https://corvusglobalevents.com/pharmacovigilance-world/registration

Key Highlights:
Pharmacovigilance and globalization
Pharmacovigilance in a pandemic world
Women and child health care medicines and pharmacovigilance
Patient-centric approaches in PV
Pharmacovigilance legislation and regulations
Harmonization and pharmacovigilance
Advanced therapeutic techniques and pharmacovigilance
Pharmacovigilance and data management and eudravigilance
Post-marketing surveillance in pharmacovigilance
PV regulations and challenges
Benefit-risk management strategies
Risk management and minimization
Risk Evaluation and Mitigation
Adverse drug reactions reporting
Signal detection and post authorization safety
Good Pharmacovigilance Practices
Innovative approaches to drug safety
Strategies to improve PV
Real World Evidence in PV
Big data and AI in pharmacovigilance
Pharmacovigilance Workflows with AI & Automation
Other emerging technologies in PV

Who should attend the conference?
C-level, Presidents, Senior/Global Vice Presidents, Directors, Directors, Heads & Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants and professionals who work for pharmaceutical, biotechnology & devices industries, CROs and service providers involved in Pharmacovigilance and Drug safety.

Pharmacovigilance
Safety & Risk management
Drug safety
PV Compliance
Safety Surveillance
Medical Affairs
Regulatory Affairs
Inspection and Audit
Pharmacoepidemiology
Post-market studies
Medical product safety assessment
Drug Research & Development
Clinical Pharmacology
Medical information
Contract outsourcing service providers
Health outcomes
Sales and Marketing

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution