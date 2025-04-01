Pharmacovigilance World 2025 Conference & Expo

London, UK, 2025-04-01 — /EPR Network/ — We are delighted to welcome you to the Pharmacovigilance World 2025, and we are confident that your active participation will contribute to the advancement of drug safety practices. Together, let us strive towards a safer and more vigilant healthcare system that prioritizes patient well-being and ensures the continued benefit of medications worldwide.

As medical science advances, so does our understanding of drug safety and the need for vigilance when it comes to monitoring its usage. In recent years, pharmacovigilance has gained significant attention and importance due to the growing complexity of drug therapies, the emergence of new medicines, and the increased scrutiny of regulatory agencies. This has led to a greater emphasis on monitoring the safety profiles of pharmaceutical products throughout their lifecycle, from pre-marketing clinical trials to post-marketing surveillance.

The need for effective pharmacovigilance systems becomes even more crucial as the global population continues to expand, resulting in an increased consumption of medications. Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) can have severe consequences, leading to hospitalizations, prolonged treatments, and in some cases, even fatalities. Therefore, it is imperative to enhance our understanding of ADRs, identify potential risks, and implement appropriate risk mitigation strategies. To efficiently address these challenges, collaboration between international regulatory bodies, healthcare providers, and patients is essential. With a strong focus on patient safety as well as public health and by creating an interconnected network of experts from around the world who are dedicated to advancing our understanding of drug safety and pharmacovigilance, we can create a robust system.

This conference will serve as a knowledge-sharing and networking platform, providing a unique opportunity for researchers, pharmacists, healthcare professionals, industry representatives, and regulatory authorities to come together and discuss the latest trends, challenges, and advancements in pharmacovigilance. By sharing experiences and best practices, we aim to enhance global drug safety and improve patient outcomes. Throughout the conference, we will delve into various topics such as signal detection and management, adverse event reporting and analysis, risk assessment, benefit-risk evaluation, regulatory updates, collaboration and the integration of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in pharmacovigilance.

Our esteemed panel of speakers, comprising leading experts from academia, industry, and regulatory agencies, will present their research findings, share case studies, and engage in thought-provoking discussions. The conference will also feature interactive networking opportunities, fostering collaboration and enabling the exchange of ideas.

Conference Link: https://corvusglobalevents.com/conference/pharmacovigilance-world

Registration Link: https://corvusglobalevents.com/pharmacovigilance-world/registration

Key Highlights:

Pharmacovigilance and globalization

Pharmacovigilance in a pandemic world

Women and child health care medicines and pharmacovigilance

Patient-centric approaches in PV

Pharmacovigilance legislation and regulations

Harmonization and pharmacovigilance

Advanced therapeutic techniques and pharmacovigilance

Pharmacovigilance and data management and eudravigilance

Post-marketing surveillance in pharmacovigilance

PV regulations and challenges

Benefit-risk management strategies

Risk management and minimization

Risk Evaluation and Mitigation

Adverse drug reactions reporting

Signal detection and post authorization safety

Good Pharmacovigilance Practices

Innovative approaches to drug safety

Strategies to improve PV

Real World Evidence in PV

Big data and AI in pharmacovigilance

Pharmacovigilance Workflows with AI & Automation

Other emerging technologies in PV

Who should attend the conference?

C-level, Presidents, Senior/Global Vice Presidents, Directors, Directors, Heads & Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants and professionals who work for pharmaceutical, biotechnology & devices industries, CROs and service providers involved in Pharmacovigilance and Drug safety.

Pharmacovigilance

Safety & Risk management

Drug safety

PV Compliance

Safety Surveillance

Medical Affairs

Regulatory Affairs

Inspection and Audit

Pharmacoepidemiology

Post-market studies

Medical product safety assessment

Drug Research & Development

Clinical Pharmacology

Medical information

Contract outsourcing service providers

Health outcomes

Sales and Marketing