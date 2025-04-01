Luma Dental – Broadview Announces Affordable Dental Care Options

Toronto, ON, 2025-04-01 — /EPR Network/ — Finding a dentist near you who offers quality care at an affordable price can be challenging. That’s why our team is committed to providing exceptional dental services in a welcoming environment. Whether you need preventive care, restorative treatments, or cosmetic enhancements, we focus on personalized care to ensure optimal oral health.

Comprehensive Dental Services for All Ages

Maintaining healthy teeth and gums is essential for overall well-being. We provide a range of treatments, from routine cleanings to advanced procedures, all designed to meet your unique needs. We offer patient-centered care and ensure comfort during every visit.

Preventive exams and cleanings Cavity detection and fillings Gum disease treatment Teeth whitening and cosmetic solutions Dental Implant treatment Invisalign

Trusted Dentist in East York

Choosing a reliable dental provider is key to achieving long-term oral health. Our Riverdale dental clinic offers advanced treatments in a modern and comfortable setting. Whether you’re looking to enhance your smile with cosmetic procedures or need restorative solutions like crowns and bridges, we ensure a seamless experience from consultation to treatment.

Emergency Dental Care When You Need It

Dental emergencies can happen anytime, and quick action is crucial to prevent further complications. As an emergency dentist, we provide urgent care for issues like severe toothaches, broken teeth, and infections. Immediate treatment can make a difference in preserving your smile and relieving discomfort.

Same-day emergency appointments Toothache and pain relief solutions Broken or knocked-out toothcare Swelling and infection management

Affordable Dental Care – $99 Basic Patient Special

We believe that quality dental care should be accessible to everyone. That’s why we offer a $99 BASIC PATIENT SPECIAL, which includes:

A one-hour appointment with a certified dental hygienist A full oral health assessment Professional cleaning to help maintain a healthy smile

This special offer, valued at $197, allows new patients to experience high-quality care while saving $98.

Book your appointment today and take the first step toward better oral health.