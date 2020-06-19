Medical Vacuum System Market Worth $1.6 billion | Technological Advancements & Rising Number of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ —

[158 Pages Report] The Medical Vacuum System Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2024.

Market Estimation Methodology:

A detailed market estimation approach was followed to estimate and validate the size of the global medical vacuum systems market and other dependent submarkets.

The key players in the global medical vacuum systems market were identified through secondary research, and their global market shares were determined through primary and secondary research.

Data Triangulation:

After deriving the overall medical vacuum systems market value from the market size estimation process explained above, the total market value data was split into several segments and subsegments. Data triangulation and market breakdown were undertaken to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various qualitative & quantitative variables as well as by analyzing regional trends for both the demand and supply-side macroindicators.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of product type, the medical vacuum systems market is segmented into standalone vacuum systems, centralized vacuum systems, portable vacuum systems, and accessories. The standalone vacuum systems segment accounted for the largest share of the medical vacuum systems market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large end-user base for compact/standalone products, their technical advantages, and significant adoption among dental clinics and research labs.

On the basis of application, the medical vacuum systems market is segmented into pharma-biotech manufacturing, therapeutic applications, diagnostic applications, and research applications. Therapeutic applications are further segmented into dental, wound care, anesthesiology, and gynecology applications. The therapeutic applications segment is expected to register the highest growth rate due to the rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing use of NPWT for diabetic ulcers, and the increasing number of target medical procedures across major markets.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America accounted for the largest share of the medical vacuum systems market in 2018. The dominant position of this region in the medical vacuum systems industry is due to technology advancements; cleanroom mandates, manufacturing guidelines, and surgical protocols; increased number of target medical procedures and trauma cases; a growing number of end users; the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures; and rising expenditure healthcare infrastructure in the country.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Gardner Denver Holdings (US), Busch Holding GmbH (Germany), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Asahi Kasei ZOLL Medical Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), ConvaTec (UK), INTEGRA Holdings (US), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (US), Medela AG (Switzerland), Air Techniques (US), Laerdal Medical (Norway), Precision Medical, Inc. (US), Medicop (Slovenia), and Ohio Medical Corporation (US) are some major players in the global medical vacuum systems market.