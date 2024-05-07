Global Thermal Insulation Packaging Market Projected to Reach US$ 274.8 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The global thermal insulation packaging market is poised for substantial growth, with a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period. The market is expected to hold a revenue of US$ 77.4 billion in 2023, crossing a value of US$ 274.8 billion by 2033.

Market Dynamics:

The expansion of global supply chains has propelled the demand for thermal insulation packaging, particularly in the distribution of food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Regulatory compliance for food and pharmaceutical products has heightened the need for reliable thermal insulation packaging solutions to maintain product integrity.

Advanced Technology for Safety and Temperature Monitoring:

The market is witnessing the integration of advanced technology for safety and temperature monitoring, with the incorporation of data loggers equipped with temperature sensors and USB connection points. These loggers provide real-time temperature tracking and data summary, enhancing temperature monitoring capabilities during transit. Products like BIOmed Xpress PDF Temperature Monitoring Label, PakSense, Cold Chain Logger CCL100, Vaisala, and TempTRIP are offering innovative solutions in this segment.

Regulatory Requirements Driving Market Growth:

Increasing demand for temperature-sensitive products has attracted regulatory attention, leading to stricter regulations and high visibility across supply chains. Regulatory bodies emphasize the importance of maintaining approved temperature ranges during transit, driving the adoption of temperature monitoring solutions in the pharmaceutical and food industries.

Market Drivers, Opportunities, and Trends:

Growth Factors: The expansion of the food and beverage industry, coupled with the flourishing pharmaceutical sector and vaccine manufacturing, drives market growth.

The expansion of the food and beverage industry, coupled with the flourishing pharmaceutical sector and vaccine manufacturing, drives market growth. Opportunities: The rise of online food delivery platforms and increased sales of comfort food items, along with enhanced packaging lines, create new opportunities for the market.

The rise of online food delivery platforms and increased sales of comfort food items, along with enhanced packaging lines, create new opportunities for the market. Key Trends: Vendors are producing specially customized insulated packaging solutions tailored to different pharmaceutical requirements, reflecting the evolving trends in the market.

Key Players

Emball’ISO

Sonoco ThermoSafe

Pelican Products, Inc.

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

Sofrigam SAS

CSafe Global, LLC

Insulated Products Corporation

Cryopak Industries Inc.

Snyder Industries, Inc.

va-Q-tec AG

Inmark LLC

DGP Intelsius Ltd.

Softbox Systems Ltd.

Envirotainer Ab

Aeris Dynamics Pte Ltd

others

Recent Market Developments

Sonoco ThermoSafe has launched its different temperature control packaging solutions. Such as parcel solutions, pallet solutions, rental solutions, and even insulated shippers. The company caters to regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Sofrigam SAS has added its track and trace service for the various pallet and parcel shippers. The brand also uses reusable containers for higher sustainability.

Key Segments Covered

Packaging Type:

Passive Packaging Single-use or One-way Use Packaging Multiple Use or re-usable Packaging

Active Packaging Reefer trucks and Containers Active Pallet Containers

Cold Storage Refrigerators Freezers



Insulation Material:

EPS

PUR

VIP

PCM

Others

Temperature Range:

Less than -40°C

-20 to -40°C

-1 to -20°C

0 to 10°C

10 to 25 °C

Application: