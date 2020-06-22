Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market Worth $1.7 billion | Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ —

[147 Pages Report] The Global Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Market Size Estimation;

For calculating the global market value, segmental revenues were arrived at based on the revenue mapping of major players active in the protein crystallization market. This process involved the following steps:

Generating a list of the major global players operating in the market

Mapping the annual revenues generated by 1-2 public companies from the protein crystallography market (or the nearest reported business unit/product/ service category)

Estimating the revenue from the related market and extrapolating the global number as of 2019

Calculating 100% of the global market value of the protein crystallization and crystallography market

The market was also validated through a technology-based approach

Data Triangulation;

After arriving at the overall market size using the market size estimation processes explained above, the market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides of the protein crystallization market.

Browse 142 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=147057058

Market Segmentation in Depth:

By product and service, the consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

On the basis of product and service, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization market in 2019. This can be attributed to a large number of reagent kits and microplates used in proteomics research and the increasing demand for miniature screening plates in automated liquid handlers.

By end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallography market in 2019. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for protein-based drugs and the increasing demand for biologics in various application areas.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=147057058

North America dominates the protein crystallization and crystallography market.

The protein crystallography market is divided into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research, and the rising demand for high-quality research tools.

Key Market Players

The major companies in the protein crystallization and crystallography market are Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Hampton Research (US), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), and Bruker Corporation (US).