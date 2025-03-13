CBD Nutraceuticals Market 2030: The Impact of Legalization on Growth

CBD Nutraceuticals Market Growth & Trends

The global CBD nutraceuticals market size is anticipated to reach USD 19.04 billion in 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2030. Introduction of the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp cultivation and hemp-derived products in U.S., rising consumer preference for plant-based ingredients in dietary supplements, and awareness regarding the health benefits of cannabidiol are some of the factors powering the market growth. However, the easy availability of alternative products is obstructing market growth.

CBD tinctures segment dominated the global market and accounted for a revenue share of 41.9% in 2023. Increasing acceptance of cannabidiol for health and wellness purposes coupled with high bioavailability of tinctures when administered sublingually are the major factors responsible for this large market share. On the other hand, capsules and soft gels are anticipated to be the fastest-growing product type over the forecast period, as they are travel-friendly and convenient to carry in public places. However, many consumers dislike the raw taste and texture of cannabidiol and so they are switching towards capsules and softgels.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the CBD Nutraceuticals Market

Based on the distribution channel, retail store segment dominated the market in 2023, as consumers prefer retail stores for buying dietary supplements due to attractive pricing. On the other hand, the online sales channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rise in the preference for online shopping. Furthermore, the new entrants in the CBD nutraceuticals space, find online sales channel a much economical alternative than a retail storefront.

CBD Nutraceuticals Market Report Highlights

The CBD nutraceuticals is characterized by a high degree of innovation owing to increased R&D activities on the use of cannabis and its medicinal properties, rising product demand due to its health benefits without intoxication and new product launches.

The CBD tinctures segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.2% in 2024

The pain management segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.0% in 2024. The geriatric population is more susceptible to chronic pain than acute pain, thereby boosting the demand for pain management medication

The retail stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 43.4% in 2024. The growing partnership of manufacturers with retailers to expand their distribution network is the leading factor contributing to segment growth

North America dominated the overall CBD nutraceuticals industry with a 88.9% market share in 2024.

CBD Nutraceuticals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the CBD Nutraceuticals market report based on product, application, distribution channel, and region

CBD Nutraceuticals Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

CBD Tinctures

Capsules & Softgels

CBD Gummie

Others

CBD Nutraceuticals Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pain Management

Stress & Anxiety Relief

Sleep Support

Skin Health & Beauty

Others

CBD Nutraceuticals Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Retail Stores

Online

Pharmacies

CBD Nutraceuticals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany Netherlands Switzerland Italy France Poland Czech Republic Croatia

Asia Pacific China India South Korea New Zealand Japan Australia

Latin America Argentina Brazil Chile Columbia Uruguay

Middle East and Africa Israel South Africa



Order a free sample PDF of the CBD Nutraceuticals Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.