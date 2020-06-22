Prosthetic Heart Valve Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2016 – 2026

Health care stakeholders need to invest in value-based care, innovative care delivery models, advanced digital technologies. XploreMR will help you to know declarative, procedural, contextual, and somatic information about the “Prosthetic Heart Valve Market”. It also provides a critical assessment of the performance of emerging and mature markets in a new publication titled “Prosthetic Heart Valve Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026”.

Mechanical heart valve is an artificial heart valve implanted in patients suffering from indicated diseases such as aortic stenosis or mitral regurgitation. Tissue heart valves are the biological valves harvested from cow heart sac (bovine) or porcine (pig) heart valves mounted on a stent or used without a stent to replace a dysfunctional heart valve. The global prosthetic heart valve market revenue is projected to register a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period (2016-2026) and reach a market valuation of US$ 19.60 Bn by the end of 2026.

Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) and many more Information: https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/880

Rising prevalence of valvular heart disease (VHD) expected to augment market growth

Increasing occurrences of valvular heart disease (VHD) is one of the primary drivers impacting the global prosthetic heart valve market. Other factors fuelling the demand for prosthetic heart valves include regulatory approval for heart valves, integration of technological advancements, and increasing number of heart valve implantation procedures. Prosthetic heart values are an effective alternative to cumbersome open heart surgery, and this is one of the main reasons for a global preference for prosthetic heart valves.

However, high costs associated with transcatheter heart valve products, procedure related risks and complications, and product recalls are some restraints likely to hamper the growth of the global prosthetic heart valve market over the forecast period.

Get Full Access Of This Exclusive Report Right Now: https://www.xploremr.com/cart/880/SL

Market segmentation

By Product Type

Mechanical Heart Valves Mechanical Aortic Valve Mechanical Mitral Valve

Biological/Tissue Heart Valves Tissue Aortic Valve Tissue Mitral Valve

Transcatheter Heart Valves Transcatheter Aortic Valve Transcatheter Mitral Valve



By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

By Region