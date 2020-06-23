Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by 2027

The global non-alcoholic beer market is set to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7% during 2019 – 2027, as projected by a new study of Fact.MR. Key players in the industry are focusing their efforts towards the development of online retail platforms, along with social media promotional campaigns.

“Home delivery of non-alcoholic beer products by food delivery service providers is still a new niche that will open up a plethora of online retail opportunities in the non-alcoholic beer market,” says the Fact.MR report.

Non-alcoholic Beer Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific is poised for an impressive CAGR of more than 9% through 2027

Malted grains remain preferred material among producers of non-alcoholic beer.

Rise in consumption of alcohol-free beverages and mixed beer beverages is unlocking profitable avenues for manufacturers.

Gains in the non-alcoholic beer market will remain concentrated in the millennial consumer demographic.

Online food delivery services are developing a highly profitable investment pocket for non-alcoholic beer producers.

Non-alcoholic Beer Market: Key Driving Factors

Increasing penetration of online retail and social media is working is favor of non-alcoholic beer sales.

Growing preference for non-alcoholic beer among athletes as a recovery drink is pushing market growth.

Rapid developments and commercialization of low and non-alcoholic beverage categories are fueling growth of market.

Non-alcoholic Beer Market: Key Constraints

Availability of carbonated and natural based beverage substitutes continues to restrain growth of global non-alcoholic beer market.

Apprehension among first-time consumers about flavors and potential side effects remains a limiting factor for market growth.

Competition Landscape

The global non-alcoholic beer market is highly consolidated, with the top 10 manufacturers accounting for three quarters of the market share. Major alcohol producers are shifting their focus from conventional alcoholic beverages to low and non-alcoholic beverages, in a bid to leverage favorable tax policies for greater profits. Brewers are following a multipronged business strategy that involves multiple sales channels, development of new products, and collaborations. The key players in non-alcoholic beer market include, but are not limited to, Kirin, Carlsberg A/S, Suntory Beer, and Heineken N.V.

About the Report

The 170-page study offers an in-depth market forecast on the non-alcoholic beer market. The major categories encompassed by the report include material (grapes, berries, malted grains, hops, yeast, and enzymes), product type (alcohol free 0.0 % ABV and low alcohol up to 1% ABV), technology (restricted fermentation and dealcoholization), sales channels (liquor stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, online stores, restaurants & bars, and travel retails), and 25+ countries from key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA).