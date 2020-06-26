Key Emerging Trends in Grow Lights Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Jun-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new research report on the “Grow Lights Market by Offering (Hardware, and Software & Services), Installation Type (New and Retrofit), Application (Commercial Greenhouses, Vertical Farming, Indoor Farming, and Others), Lighting Type, Watt, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, The grow lights market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion in 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.9%.

Major drivers for the grow lights market’s growth are increasing adoption of indoor farming in urban areas; ongoing government initiatives to support energy-efficient lighting; a growing need for long-lasting, energy-efficient, and economical grow lights; and emerging trend of farm-to-table concept. Further, the rise of vertical farms, technological advancements in LED grow lights, the legalization of cannabis in different countries including the US, and the emergence of horticulture lighting software and calculator will create opportunities for the grow lights market. The major restraint for the market is the high setup and installation costs. The lack of standard testing practices for assessing product quality of grow lights and their fixtures pose a major challenge to this market.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=68944493

Toplighting is expected to hold larger share of grow lights market

Toplighting is the conventional lighting method in controlled environment agriculture. Nearly 94–96% of global crop production uses toplighting. Lamps with a particular spectrum of light are positioned above the plants. Interlighting is a relatively new concept, and the market for interlighting is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about this lighting technique. Interlighting provides greater light efficacy, which results in higher yield compared to toplighting as the design of interlighting allows a plant to absorb light rays from the entire spectrum.

>300-Watt segment is expected to hold larger market share of grow lights market during forecast period

>300-watt grow lights offer a full-spectrum light, which is safe for all stages of growing plants. These lighting fixtures cover an area of about 4×4 and a height of about 6.5 feet. The wide array of light helps stimulate photosynthesis. The intensity remains constant, thereby facilitating the rapid growth of plants. They come with high-quality fans and aluminum heat sinks, which ensure efficient heat dissipation and extended life.

In June 2019, Signify introduced a new Philips GreenPower LED production module 3.0 (49–635 watt) to help growers optimize multilayer crop cultivation of lettuce and other leafy greens, herbs, soft fruits, and young plants. The new module enables growers to adapt the color spectra easily to meet the needs of different crops and growth phases.

Grow lights market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The grow lights market in APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing population, and increasing emphasis of regional governments on the adoption of LED lights in farming practices, along with fast-track urbanization, are the key factors driving the market growth in APAC. Additionally, to reduce transportation costs and minimize the distance between the market and production plant of fresh fruits and vegetables, farmers are focusing on urban farming, which is likely to generate demand for grow lights in the coming years.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=68944493

Signify Holding (Netherlands), General Electric Company (US), Osram GmbH (Germany), Gavita International B. V. (Netherlands), Helliospectra AB (Sweden), Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Illumitex (US), Hortilux Schréder (Netherlands), California Lightworks (US), Zuzi Technology (China), AeroFarms (US), Emium LLC (US), InduLux Technologies (Canada), Valoya (Finland), Kessil (US), Thrive Agritech (US), VividGro (US), Bowery Farming, Inc. (US), Metropolis Farms (US), and Crop One Holdings (US) are a few major players in the grow lights market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441