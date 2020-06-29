Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market Revenue Analysis, Development Opportunities, and Forecasts 2018 – 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global anchor handling tug supply vessels market is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period due to rise in exploration and production activities in deep waters. Anchor handling tug supply vessels are the huge naval vessels used for towing and tugging ships. They are essentially used for placing the oil rigs in the sea and oceanic areas. The vessels are integrated with the winch (a crane like equipment), attached to the oil rigs and driven in the water. Moreover, anchor handling tug supply vessels are also used to rescue other ships in emergency cases. For instance, if any boat or a ship requires instant handling or tugging or towing, and the anchor handling tug is placed in the oceanic area, it then handles the stranded vessels.

The major driving factors of the anchor handling tug supply vessel market are increase in demand for energy on the global scale, growing offshore production and exploration activities, growing capital expenditure for oil production for more developments, and growing demand for oil and gas. However, high maintenance and replacement costs associated with the vessel is hampering the market. One of the major trends observed in the anchor handling tug supply vessel market is increase in subsea vessel operations. Nonetheless, ageing fleet and increasing operational risk are a few challenges in the market.

Key Players:

• BOURBON

• Farstad Shipping

• Havila Shipping

• SEACOR Holdings

• Swire Pacific Offshore Operations

• Tidewater

• Bass Marine

• EMAS Offshore

• Eastern Shipbuilding

• Hornbeck Offshore



Gazprom Neft, a leading market player, launched two novel robust icebreaking supply vessels. These vessels play an important role in the crude oil transportation from fields above the Arctic Circle. One of the fields, Novoportovskoye on the Yamal Peninsula, Arctic Circle is an important part of Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft’s plans. Previous year, 9.9M tones oil equivalents were generated from the Arctic field, which was 40 percent more in comparison to the previous year. Since, offering oil to European consumers faced few complex technical and operational challenges, oil is produced at this field is sent through 100 km pipeline to the Arctic Gates station. This is done with the help of 6 particularly designed Arc7 ice-class shuttle tankers that load oil through a single-point mooring system at the station.

Key Regions:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

