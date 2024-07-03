Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Poised to Reach USD 3,566.7 Million by 2029 at a 8.2% of CAGR

The acute kidney injury treatment market is on track for substantial growth, anticipated to register a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Starting with an estimated valuation of USD 2,058.2 million in 2022, the market is projected to exceed USD 3,566.7 million by the end of 2029.

The primary reasons for this noteworthy growth include the increasing prevalence of acute renal damage, advancements in treatment modalities, and expanding public awareness of kidney health. The development of innovative therapeutic solutions and the expanding global healthcare infrastructure are also contributing to the market’s growth trajectory.

One of the primary causes of acute kidney injury (AKI), which can be fatal, is an abrupt loss of renal function. Growing healthcare expenses, an increase in the incidence of chronic illnesses, and aging populations all contribute to the frequency of AKI. This highlights the requirement for effective therapies and fixes.

Key Takeaways:

Owing to increasing acute kidney injury prevalence, number of dialysis centres, and efficient treatment method, the dialysis segment is expected to be a significant revenue generator.

The intermittent haemodialysis segment, under product, in the acute kidney injury treatment market, is expected to be a prominent segment, as results provided by this treatment are more efficient as compared to other dialysis methods.

The pre-renal injury segment is anticipated to dominate the acute kidney injury treatment market, as pre-renal injury is more prevalent in patients with acute kidney injury.

North America is expected to dominate the global acute kidney injury treatment market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing adoption of advanced treatments over conventional methods. East Asia is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the acute kidney injury treatment market during the forecast period.

Advanced Technology & Product Launches – Key Strategies Followed by Manufacturers

The participants in the acute renal injury treatment market are keeping up with advances in diagnostic technology and increased product availability in order to streamline their product offerings in respective regions with different product portfolios. For example, Fresenius Medical Care introduced the 4008A dialysis equipment in January 2022 in an effort to provide accessibility to dialysis treatment that is life-sustaining.

Competitive Landscape:

To provide patients with cutting-edge care, major companies in the worldwide acute renal injury treatment market are concentrating on creating automated, mobile, and tech-driven dialysis equipment. In order to broaden their range of products, they are also using cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT).

In the meantime, several of the other firms are developing diagnostic technologies to simplify their product offers in emerging markets where their product portfolios are diversified.

For instance:

In March 2021, C-Path announced the launch of an acute kidney injury project in partnership with the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Drug Evaluation and Research, the Office of translational science, and the Division of cardiology and Nephrology, to develop a suite of prognostic tools to improve the detection of drug-induced kidney injury.

In June 2021, Abionyxx announced the enrollment of the first patient in its Phase-2a clinical study with CER-001 for the treatment of septic patients at high risk of developing acute kidney injury.

Key Companies Profiled:

Novartis, Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co.

Biocon Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NIPRO Medical

Baxter Corporation

Asahi Kasei

NIKKISO

Fresenius Medical Care

Others

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market By Category:

Product:

Dialysis Intermittent Hemodialysis Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Sustained Low-Efficiency Dialysis (SLED)

Drug Therapy Antibiotics Diuretics Immunosuppressive Agents



Injury:

Pre-renal Injury

Intrinsic Renal Injury

Post-renal Injury

Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa(MEA)

