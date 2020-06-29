Artificial Saliva Market Growth Challenges, Business Trends, and Industry Outlook, 2013 – 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Thanks to increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and equipment, the global artificial saliva market is poised to witness a healthy growth by the end of 2028. Artificial saliva products like oral liquids and oral gels, which have fewer side effects and complications associated with its usage. It temporarily lubricates and moistens the mouth to create a shielding film to treat symptoms of chronic dry mouth. Growing focus on oral hygiene is driving demand for artificial saliva products.

Primarily, the artificial saliva market is driven by growing awareness regarding oral hygiene. Regular usage of artificial saliva has proven results for the treatment of dysphagia and the growing geriatric population is providing lucrative growth opportunities for saliva supplement products. Oral health maintenance expenditure is restraining market expansion in developing countries. Also, the growing popularity of acupuncture and herbal medicines is posing a challenging prospect of the artificial saliva market. Based on product, the market has been segmented into oral spray, oral liquid, powder, oral solution, and gel. Oral sprays and oral liquids hold the largest market share.

Key Players:

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Cipla Limited

• Mission Pharmacal Company

• Fresenius Kabi

• Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• CCMed Group

• Entod International

• Midatech Pharma Plc.

• Forward Science

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

• Biocosmetics Laboratories

• Icpa Health Products LTD.

• Perrigo

• Laboratorios Kin, S.A.

In 2018, SUDA Pharmaceuticals and Zelda Therapeutics collaborated to develop oro-mucosal spray technology and it successfully emerged as a novel oral spray. Zelda invested enormously in the project expenditure. The potential benefits of drug administration through the oral mucosa include reduced side effects, lower dosage, ease of use, and faster response time. The duo combined their specializations proven very effective for delivering cannabis medicines to patients suffering from dry mouth problems. GlaxoSmithKline plc is extensively investing in research to develop and market pharmaceutical products consisting of drugs in the therapeutic areas of respiratory, central nervous system, anti-virals, cardiovascular and urogenital ailments.

Market Segment:

Market split by Type

• Oral Spray

• Oral Solution

• Oral Liquid

• Gel

• Powder

Market split by Application

• Adult

• Paediatric

Market split by Sales Channel

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

