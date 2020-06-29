Ride-on Trowel Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2023

29th June 2020 – The global Ride-on Trowel Market is predicted to grow significantly in the forecast period due to increase in demand from the construction industry. Ride-on trowel is an essential machinery for the construction of floors. It offers superior flat finishing to the floor with different floating and finishing operations.

Ride-on trowel is in high demand by large industrial and commercial buildings, warehouses, and airports, among others since it saves money, time, and restricts the labor required on the particular job. The machinery has a seat for operator on the top for better handling and controls for floor navigation. Moreover, the specially designed mechanized equipment is easy to transport, store, and offers greater durability. It is manufactured with heavy gauge rolled steel with a potential of performing in extreme construction environments including rough handling.

The major drivers of ride-on trowel market include increasing need for high-tolerant smooth and concrete surface for huge warehouse construction, growing infrastructural development on the global scale, speedy industrialization in the emerging economies, presence of heavy loads at garages, warehouses, and airports, and increase in demand by contractors for non-overlapping equipment. Non-overlapping equipment are cost-efficient and proficiently offer quality floating for high production finishing tasks.

Rising investment by manufacturers in research and development activities for product innovations is trending in the industry. However, increasing need for cost-efficient equipment that would also offer better fuel economy and improved lever controls is challenging the domain. Nevertheless, growing industrialization and developments in several emerging economies across the globe and introduction of technologically enhanced ride-on trowel lines with easy maneuverability, convenient controls, and optimal operational requirements is an opportunity for the manufacturers to expand their product portfolio.

Wacker Neuson, one of the major players in the industry recently launched 10-foot Hydraulic trowel with respect to the high demand by concrete contractor professionals. ‘The CRT60X (CRT60-74LX)’ is a heavy-duty hydraulic equipment with powerful hydraulic motors and pump, and other related ancillary components. Additionally, more efficient creature comforts have been integrated to add lighting and new display.

