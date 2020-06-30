Out of Band Authentication Market will grow $1,532 million by 2023

According to new market research report on “Out of Band Authentication Market by Component (Solution (Hardware, Software), Service), Authentication Channel (SMS, Email, Push Notification Voice, Token-Based, Others), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global forecast to 2023″, The OOBA market size is expected to grow from USD 533 million in 2018 to USD 1,532 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.5% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the OOBA market include growing need for frictionless OOBA solutions among organizations, stringent data protection regulations for information security, increasing instances and sophistication of authentication-related frauds and data breaches, and growing adoption of digital payment modes.

North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the overall OOBA market during the forecast period. The increase in the number of Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices and vulnerabilities associated with them are some of the factors driving the adoption of OOBA solutions and services. The presence of many OOBA vendors, as well as, widespread awareness about these solutions would continue to account for the region’s highest market share during the forecast period.

The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud-based services are provided directly through the cloud-deployed network connection. The cloud deployment mode is the fastest growing segment in the OOBA market. Organizations can avoid certain costs, such as maintenance of infrastructure, and technical staff by using the cloud-based authentication solutions. The cloud-based platforms are beneficial for organizations that have strict budgets for security investments. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) deploy their OOBA solutions on cloud, as it enables them to focus on their core competencies, rather than to invest their capital on security infrastructures. Low cost of installation, upgrade, and maintenance helps to fuel growth in the adoption of cloud-based out of band authentication solutions.

The software solutions segment to account for the highest market share in 2018

Software solutions are available as applications, suites, and development kits. The users need not carry any hardware devices for authentication and can be provided with soft tokens which can be installed on mobile devices. With the BYOD trend on the rise in the organizations, organizations are looking toward software-based authentication solutions which carry less complexity, and high ease of use. Software-based solutions support all major authentication channel which include SMS, email, push notification, and biometrics. With the difficulties in handling hardware-based solutions and greater flexibility offered by software solutions, the demand for software solutions is increasing.

The OOBA market comprises major solution providers, such as Gemalto (Netherlands), CA Technologies (US), Symantec (US), Ping Identity (US), RSA Security (US), Entrust Datacard (US), EZMCOM (US), Duo Security (US), StrikeForce Technologies (US), NokNok Labs (US), SolidPass (Turkey), Protectimus (UK), SAASPASS (US), DynaPass (US), i-Sprint Innovations (Singapore). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the OOBA market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

