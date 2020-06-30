Global Bioinformatics Market | Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities ? Analysis to 2023

Pune, India, 2020-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Bioinformatics is the application of computer technology for the management and analysis of biological data. It includes collection, storage, retrieval, manipulation, and modelling of data for analysis, visualization, or prediction through algorithms and software.

Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms (Structural & Functional), Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics & Metabolomics), & Sectors (Medical, Academics, Agriculture) – Global Forecast to 20231. Growing Demand for Nucleic Acid and Protein Sequencing Due to Reduction in Sequencing Cost and Technological Advancement2. Initiatives From Government and Private Organizations3. Growing Applications of Bioinformatics4. Number of Collaborations Between Companies and Research Institutes

By the Product & Service, the market is primarily split into : Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms (Structural & Functional), Services

By the Applications, the market is primarily split into : Genomics, Proteomics & Metabolomics

By the Sectors, the market is primarily split into : Medical, Academics, Agriculture

Growth of the bioinformatics market is driven by the growing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing, increasing government initiatives and funding, and increasing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and biomarker development processes. With the introduction of upcoming technologies such as nanopore sequencing (third generation sequencing technique) and cloud computing, the market is expected to offer significant opportunities for manufacturers of bioinformatics solutions.

Knowledge management tools commanded the largest market share in the global bioinformatics market in 2018, while the bioinformatics platforms segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. The major factor driving growth of bioinformatics platforms is their growing use in various genomic applications.

Factors such as the availability of research funding and government support are fueling market growth. However, metabolomes cannot be easily identified or figured from reconstructed biochemical pathways due to enzymatic diversity, substrate ambiguity, and difference in regulatory mechanisms. Hence, the annotation of unknown metabolic signals is the main hindrance to growth of the metabolomics segment.

