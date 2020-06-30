Intelligent Pump Market Analysis Of Opportunities Offered By High Growth Economies

IL, USA, 2020-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Intelligent Pump Market by Pump Type (Centrifugal & Positive Displacement), Component (Pumps, Variable Drives, & Control Systems), End-User (Building Automation, Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, & Power Generation) – Global Forecast to 2021″, The intelligent pump market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 613.7 Million in 2016 to USD 880.0 Million by 2021, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2021. The global market is set to witness significant growth, due to the focus on the water & wastewater treatment sector, the growth of building automation sector in Europe and North America, and the growing demand for digital oil fields.

Browse 65 market data tables and 53 figures spread through 154 pages and in-depth TOC on “Intelligent Pump Market – Global Forecast to 2021”



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231268027

The building automation segment is expected to hold the largest share of the intelligent pump market, by end-user, during the forecast period

The building automation segment led the intelligent pump market in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment is primarily driven by growing market for smart cities, strict energy-efficiency standards in developed countries, and government initiatives on energy conservation, and is expected to create new revenue pockets for the intelligent pump market during the forecast period.

Centrifugal to be the fastest growing segment in the intelligent pump market

With regard to the type segment, centrifugal pumps with intelligent systems are expected to constitute the fastest growing market from 2016 to 2021. These pumps are used in building automation for HVAC systems and water systems. In the water & wastewater treatment sector, it is used for processing drinking water, reverse osmosis process, and machine tool lubrication.

Ask for Sample Pages of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231268027

Europe: The leading market for intelligent pump

In this report, the intelligent pump market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to dominate the global intelligent pump market, given an increase in the number of manufacturing and development activities in countries such as Germany, France, and Italy.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the top players in the intelligent pump market. These players include Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), ITT Corporation (U.S.), Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), and Flowserve Corporation (U.S.). Leading players are trying to penetrate the markets in developing economies, and are adopting various strategies to increase their market share.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com