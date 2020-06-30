Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2022

30th June 2020 – The global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market is estimated to reach USD 653.5 million by 2022. An increase in demand for blood gas testing, growing incidence among the patients in emergency departments and critical care, increasing healthcare expenditure, increase in the change of focus towards point-of-care testing and introduction of new expertise are some of the most affecting drivers of this market.

Increase in the base population will also contribute towards the growth of the market in the coming years by resulting in high occurrence rates of diseases which include cancer, respiratory disorders, diabetes, and heart-related diseases. Furthermore, the appearance of multi-parameter monitoring device which helps in increasing test menus and rise in requirement for miniaturized devices which is expected to improve market growth over the coming period. For example, according to the WHO, the global geriatric population of 65 years and above will help to rise from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050. For cancer and other chronic diseases, aging is one of the risk factors and therefore, the global aging population will help to increase its market growth.

Product Insights

Portable analyzers and benchtop are key product categorization of the electrolyte and blood gas segment. Benchtop analyzers with a display (LCD) are larger, with a keypad to enter information and also contains a slot for placing in a sample tube or test strip, while portable analyzers are movable thus facilitating bedside examination. In 2016, the portable analyzers market held the major share at over 62%. Portable analyzers have many advantages which includes automation of tasks, portability and ease-of-use, decreased manual errors, self-assessing ability and low maintenance which are estimated to act as key drivers contributing to increase in the growth of the market share.

Application Insights

In 2016, combined analyzers conquered the overall market due to the occurrence of broad product portfolio with large test volumes. The combined analyzer market is anticipated to witness an increase in growth as a result of increasing need for analyzers which need less maintenance, further facilitating the test results for electrolyte and blood count from samples such as whole dialysate, urine, blood, serum, and plasma.

Competitive Insights

Key local players of this market include, Abbott, Siemens, Bayer, Roche, OPTI medical systems Inc., Samsung Medison, Medica, Nova Stat, Erba, Radiometer Medical, Alere Medical, Edan Instruments, Afford Medical, Dalko Diagnostics, Convergent Technologies and Accurex Biomedical Pvt. Ltd.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

