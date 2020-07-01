Tensiometer Market | Analysis and Opportunities During COVID-19 Pandemic

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global market for tensiometer is primarily driven by the need to improve product quality and manufacturing processes, increasing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and technological advancements. However, the reluctance to switch from conventional methods and a dearth of skilled personnel will challenge market growth

The global tensiometer market is expected to reach USD 151 million by 2024 from an estimated value of USD 103 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Tensiometer Market by Product (Optical, Force, Volumetric, Bubble Pressure Tensiometer, Accessories), Industry (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Energy, Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, Cosmetics, Research Laboratory), Region – Global Forecast to 2024

What Drives the Market?

The growth of this market is attributed to the technological advancements in image acquisition, data analysis, and storage capabilities and the need to obtain information on changes in cell morphology through high-quality images.

On the basis of product, the tensiometer market is segmented into optical tensiometers, force tensiometers, volumetric tensiometers, bubble pressure tensiometers, and accessories. The optical tensiometers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large adoption of optical tensiometers in the chemical, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceutical, and material & coating industries in the R&D and quality control of products.

The market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the tensiometer market. The factors such as chemical production growth in China, growth in Indian oil & gas industry, increasing demand for primary energy in India, and growth in medical device & pharmaceutical market in Asia are driving the growth of the tensiometer industry in this region.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

KRÜSS GmbH (Germany), DataPhysics Instruments GmbH (Germany), Biolin Scientific AB (Sweden), Kyowa Interface Science Co. Ltd. (Japan), LAUDA Scientific GmbH (Germany), TECLIS Scientific (France), Apex Instruments Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India), Pro-Pack Materials (Singapore), USA KINO Industry Co. Ltd. (US), and Kibron Inc. Oy (Finland).

