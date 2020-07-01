Plant Extracts Market Growth Drivers, Key Manufacturers and Growth Prospects, 2013 – 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global plant extracts market is estimated to witness a staggering CAGR by the year 2028.“Ultrasonication Assisted Extraction (UAE) involves ultrasonic acoustic cavitation technology that vibrates and accelerates the diffusion of solid into solvent phase. This high-frequency and high-intensity technology eliminates the need for complex machinery, it is widely used across both small and large scale industries and is relatively cost-effective.”

The growing demand for traditional herbal medicines and botanical products is driving the growth of the market. The plant extracts industry is further driven by the growing demand for homeopathy medicines and herbal skin care products. The advent of advanced technologies is minimizing the need for labor and is enhancing the productivity, which will significantly surge the development of plant extracts market during the upcoming years.

The plant extract market is segmented based on type mainly into spices which includes pepper fennel, coriander, natural extracts and essential oils. Natural extracts and essential oils include eucalyptus oil, citrus oil, mint oil, and others, fragrances and flavors. Fragrance and flavors include lemon balm, clary sage, chamomile, herbal extracts and phytomedicines. Herbal extracts include hops, ginseng and phytochemicals which includes protein inhibitors, phenolic compounds, and others.

Leading players of Plant Extracts including:

• Indena

• Network

• Schwabe

• Pharmachem

• Naturex

• Ipsen

• Provital Group

• Bioforce

• Euromed

• Sabinsa

• Tsumura&Co

• Chenguang Biotech

• Rainbow

• BGG

• Organic Herb

• Conba Group

Based on its form, the market has been segmented into liquid, power and others. Based on ingredient used, the segmentation includes Carotenoids, Phytosterols, Flavanoids, and others. Furthermore, the application segmentation includes food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, cosmetics and others. Also, the food & beverage sector has been sub-divided into functional food and food additive.

Market split by Type

• Non-standardized Extracts

• Standardized Extracts

Market split by Application

• Herbal Extracts

• Phytochemicals

• Spices

• Essential Oils and Natural Extracts

• Flavors and Fragrances

• Others

Market split by Sales Channel

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

In order to study the span of the industry, the plants extract market has been geographically segmented into the five key regions of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. North America is holding the largest market share and the Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region attributed to the growing popularity of organic dietary supplements. The use of herbal practice or Ayurveda is a common practice in Asia and Africa since ancient ages to alleviate a wide array of ailments.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

• Analysis of the market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

• Historical data and forecast

• Regional analysis including growth estimates

• Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

• Company Profiles including products, sales/revenues, and market position

• Market structure, market drivers and restraints.