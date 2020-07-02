Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd. Announces Contact Center Software for Logistics Industry

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd., VoIP solutions provider, has recently declared that they are now offering tailor-made contact center software for the logistics industry. The company aims to leverage the use of technology and facilitate business communication for the industry segment.

HoduCC is the exclusive product of HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd. which proposes industry-specific call center solutions. With the rapid proliferation in technology, the way customers communicate with business is changed. They demand quick, simple, and uninterrupted communication services. Hence, the organization is proposing the contact center solution for the logistics industry to elevate customers’ experience.

Comprehensively, the organization contributes a wide range of functionality that incorporates skill-based mapping, automatic call distribution, real-time analytics & report, auto dialer, call transfer call disposition details, conference calls, multi-user login, and many more. The ultimate aim of this solution is to facilitate the industry to easily communicate with customers and expand business growth. Besides, it also offers add-on features on demand; agent survey, quality analysis, SMS broadcasting.

Mr. Kartik Khambhati, Co-founder, CBDO at HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our organization is envisioned to develop software solutions to improve productivity, efficiency, and operational visibility. With the contact center software (HoduCC), we deliver exceptional services that facilitate the logistics industry to empower business communication. Whether our clients want custom solutions or ask us to propose the best solution, we end up delivering the best software solution with the given time frame”.

HoSoft’s omnichannel contact center software is capable of handling 1000+concurrent calls and 250+ agents. The interactive user interface and user experience attract clients to choose this software solution over others. Also, it has an easy deployment process. And, it can be customized as per business requirements. In short, it is one of the robust, secure, scalable, contact center software that is highly recommended for SMEs.

In addition, HoduSOft offers exclusive CRM integration (Zoho Phone Bridge) and SMS integration (Twilio and Telnyx). Whether a client wants omnichannel contact center software, inbound software, or outbound software, Hodusoft can offer all types of contact center solutions. HouduCC – omnichannel contact center software completely supports unified communication including chat, voice, video, email, SMS, and social media.

Apart from the call center and contact center solution, the firm also proposes other software solutions such as IP PBX solution, audio conferencing software, voice and SMS broadcasting software. Beside, HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd. also offers opportunities to become its channel partner with zero investment and ongoing product support.

Since 2015 Hodusoft is offering preeminent business VoIP solutions. The company has more than 50 partners worldwide that represent several products of HoduSoft including HoduPBX, HoduCC, HoduConf & HoduBS. With hands-on knowledge and expertise on numerous communication projects, HoduSoft quickly understands customer requirements and develops effective, user friendly end solutions. This firm aims in designing and developing VoIP products that deliver top-class performance and stability.

