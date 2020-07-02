Builderfly Ecommerce Platform is going to conduct the Seventh Free Webinar

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Builderfly Ecommerce Platform is conducting free live webinars every weekend to give a detailed explanation on different sections of creating an online store with Builderfly. The topic of the seventh webinar is “Take a sneak-peek of Builderfly Subscription Plans!” The webinar will be inclusive of the various subscription plans offered on a monthly as well as yearly basis. The host of the webinar, Mrs. Justina Jibin, will be giving a visual tutorial on the given topic on 4th July 2020 at 5:00 PM (IST). There will be a live Q&A session after the visual description wherein the participants can write in their queries to the host and they will be answered on the live webinar session.

Any individuals, retailers, or manufacturers can participate in the live webinar by registering through https://www.builderfly.com/resources/webinar. Once registered, the participants shall receive a link to join the meeting, the required ID, and password through a confirmation email. On the given date and time, the participants need to click on the given link, enter the provided ID and password, and the host shall let them in within a few or no time.

The following sections will be covered in this webinar session:

The all-inclusive variants of Builderfly subscription plans.

An insight to each subscription plans.

The way to choose the right pricing plan.

The extensive features included in each pricing plan.

The benefits of different pricing plans in Builderfly.

About Builderfly

Builderfly is the fastest growing comprehensive ecommerce platform that is giving head-on competition to the rest with its fully customizable online store and native mobile application. The unique concept of offering a fully functional native mobile app with a separate design editor along with an online store is what sets it apart from the rest. Unlike other SaaS providers, Builderfly offers the complete power of customization to its customers. One can separately design a storefront and mobile app as per their business requirements. Moreover, the user can easily glide through the process of creating an online store as well as building a mobile app without being a technical expert with the easy-to-understand training documents, user manual, and FAQs.

Builderfly’s customer-centric approach focuses on providing the best facilities to the customers without any hassles. The dedicated support team is available 24/7 * 365 days to guide the user through any technical and non-technical hurdles. Builderfly promises to be the backbone for businesses right from the start until full-scale business development. The all-inclusive features for creating an online store and a mobile app with the power of AI help Builderfly in overpowering the ecommerce industry. With skilled and professional employees in the team using strategic financial planning, Builderfly is laying a strong foundation in transforming the ecommerce industry.

Visit https://www.builderfly.com/resources/webinar, explore the exclusive features and give wings to your business by attending this free webinar right from the comfort of your home. At all stages of business, Builderfly is the right partner.

Reach us:

Press Inquiry. press@builderfly.com

Telephone Inquiry. Toll Free: 1877-327-6143 (USA) | 1800-123-2403 (IN)

Follow us on all major social platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BuilderflyEcommercePlatform/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/builderfly

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Builderfly

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/builderflyecommerceplatform/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/builderfly/