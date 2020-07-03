Vaccine Adjuvants Market size is projected to reach $769.4 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 10.5%

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The global vaccine adjuvants market consists of human and veterinary adjuvants that are used to improve the efficacy of vaccines. This market is driven by several factors such as increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, and growing focus on prevention of diseases.

The global vaccine adjuvants market is expected to reach USD 769.4 Million by 2021 from USD 467.0 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.5%.

What Drives the Market?

1. Increasing Use of Adjuvants in Vaccine

2. High Prevalence of Infectious and Zoonotic Diseases

3. Increase in Livestock and Instances of Diseases

4. Increasing Focus on Immunization Programs From Various Government Bodies

5. Technological Advancements in Aluminum Hydroxide-Based Adjuvants

The research applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The human vaccine adjuvants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016 and is expected to have a higher growth rate in the application category segment.

The global market is broadly classified into product type, route of administration, disease type, applications, and application categories.

On the basis of product type, the vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into pathogen components, adjuvant emulsions, particulate adjuvants, combination adjuvants, and others. The particulate adjuvants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016.

Target Audience for this Report:

Vaccine adjuvants manufacturers and suppliers

Academic research institutes

Biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Research and development (R&D) companies

Business research and consulting service providers

Medical research laboratories

Academic medical centers and universities

On the basis of disease type, the vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into infectious diseases, cancer, and others. The infectious diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Factors such as high prevalence of infectious diseases, government & company initiatives, and high prevalence of cancer cases are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of the World (RoW)

The vaccine adjuvants market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). However, Asia is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the North American segment is primarily driven by the increasing geriatric population and rising incidences of diseases in the North American countries

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Brenntag Biosector (Denmark), CSL Limited (Australia), SEPPIC (France), Agenus, Inc. (U.S.), Novavax, Inc. (U.S.), SPI Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Invivogen (U.S.), Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. (U.S.), MVP Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), and OZ Biosciences (France).

