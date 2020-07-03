Automotive Wiring Harness Market Size, Share, Scope, Opportunities and Future Trends, 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The global automotive wiring harness market is estimated to exhibit healthy growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by increased manufacturing of automobiles. In contrast to the traditional wiring methods, automotive wiring harness offer more reliable connections, among electronic gadgets with an automobile. High maintenance cost is hindering the vertical expansion.

The emergence of electric vehicles (EV) attributed to favorable changes in government policies, increasing fuel prices, and environmental regulations are driving sales of automotive wiring harnesses. Based on electric vehicle, the automotive wiring harness market segmentation includes plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Battery electric vehicles have been accounted to hold the largest market share and is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing during the forecast year. Owing to expansion in charging infrastructure, increased government incentives and decreasing battery prices, BEVs are now considered as a major trend prevailing in automotive wiring harness market. The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles sector is expected to nurture at a moderate rate over the prediction period.

Top Players

• Yazaki Corporation

• Sumitomo

• Delphi

• Leoni

• Lear

• Yura

• Fujikura

• Furukawa Electric

• PKC

• Nexans Autoelectric

• DRAXLMAIER

• Kromberg&Schubert

• THB

• Coroplast

• Coficab

Request free sample to get a complete list of companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-wiring-harness-market/request-sample

Many global companies have been focusing on introducing newer products and differentiating them by using technological advancements to strengthen their market position. PKC GroupLarge’s large scale manufacturing of commercial and light-weight vehicles in India and China is boosting automotive wiring harness sales in the Asia Pacific region. With a number of key companies headquartered in the U.S., North America is a highly lucrative market for most players. Also, a growing emphasis on including superior systems for ensuring driving safety is favoring the manufacturers to provide harmonized standard solutions.

Key Product

• Body Wiring Harness

• Chassis Wiring Harness

• Engine Wiring Harness

• HVAC Wiring Harness

• Speed Sensors Wiring Harness

Key Applications

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Key Regions

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

In 2017, Motherson Sumi expanded its footprint specifically in European and American commercial vehicle segment by completing its acquisition of PKC Group Plc. This is the 16th merger & acquisition by Motherson Sumi since 2002. It is expanding its presence through global expansion.

Browse Related Category Reports @ https://industriesstudyreport.wordpress.com/

Report contents include

• Analysis of the market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

• Historical data and forecast

• Regional analysis including growth estimates

• Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

• Comapny Profiles including products, sales/revenues, and market position

• Market structure, market drivers and restraints.