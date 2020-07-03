Proton Therapy Market Outlook to 2023: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

03rd July 2020 – The worldwide Proton Therapy Market is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Proton therapy is the most advanced and precise form of radiation therapy and mostly used in the treatment of cancer. Rise in occurrence of cancer patients, and improvement in insurance coverage for proton therapy are likely drive the growth. The other driving factors include rising awareness among people, surge in demand for proton therapy and increase in consumption of tobacco.

In 2015, according to the World Health Organization, over 1.1 billion people smoked tobacco and the number is still increasing. Technical progressions and increase in health care spending are the other factors driving the growth of proton therapy. However, high treatment cost is likely to hamper the growth in the years to come.

In July 2015, the state government of Victoria invested approximately AUD 2 million (USD 1.53 million) to develop a National Centre for Proton Beam Therapy at the Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre (VCCC). The new center is expected to offer treatment to the patients in Australia.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

IBA

Mitsubishi

Optivus

Hitachi

Mevion

Varian

ProNova

Sumitomo

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Proton Therapy in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

