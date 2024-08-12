Edible Films and Coatings Market: A Growing Trend in Sustainable Packaging

Edible Films And Coating Industry Overview

The global edible films and coating market size was valued at USD 2.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2028. Consumers’ increased adaptability to eco-friendly packaging solutions will drive the edible films and coating market. This technology is useful for improving the food quality, shelf life, safety, and functionality of the product. Increased use of plastic in the food packaging and transportation industry raises concerns, as they are not easily disposable. Edible films and coating are one of the best potential alternatives for food packaging that can improve the storability of food, provide an alternative to existing packaging solutions, bio-degradable, eco-friendly, and for expanding the shelf life of products.

An edible coating is a thin layer applied around the food product to protect it from the surroundings and can be consumed along with food products. It works as a barricade to CO2, moisture, oxygen, lipids, and aromas between a food component and the surrounding environment, these films or coatings help to improve the food quality and increase shelf life. Polymer is used in edible material, protein, and polysaccharides are the most commonly used groups in biopolymers. Plants, animals, and microorganisms are the sources of polymers to be obtained. Soybean proteins, wheat gluten, corn zein, whey, sunflower proteins, and gelatin are the most popular proteins used in editable films and coatings.

The product has a number of benefits other than packaging alternatives to synthetic packaging. Edible material contains polymer and it benefits in multiple ways as it holds low unit weight and good shear characteristics. The use of natural biopolymers has several advantages in life sciences as it is available from agriculture, marine life, or animals and has biocompatibility, and is easily biodegradable. Thus, manufacturing companies are investing heavily in R&D. consumers are more inclined toward environmentally friendly solutions, and the growing interest of food manufacturing companies will drive the edible films and coating market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected a number of economies all across the globe. Pandemic influences many industries by slowing down their economic movement. Like other industries, the food packaging industry had an adverse effect on their economic movement. Reduced demand for food products, fruits, and vegetables from consumers due to country-wise lockdown, which negatively affected the edible films and coatings market during the period. Pandemic brought a lot of changes in consumers’ shopping behavior and consumption patterns. Reduced production, decrease demand from consumers, break in the supply chain as restrictions on import and export. These entire factors hamper the growth of edible films and coating industry, however, as the thing gets normal post COVID era, it will open up new market opportunities and expected to have a growing demand for edible films and coating market.

Edible Films And Coating Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global edible films and coating market report based on material type, application, and region.

Edible Films And Coating Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

• Protein

• Polysaccharides

• Lipids

• Composites

Edible Films And Coating Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Dairy Products

• Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

• Nutritional Products

Edible Films And Coating Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

• North America

o U.S.

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

• Central & South America

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Dohler Group

• Koninklijke DSM NV

• Cargill Incorporated

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Lactips

• Nagase America LLC

• Kerry Group plc

• Pace International, LLC

• Watson Inc.