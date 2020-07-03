Milk Protein Market Scope, Demand and Supply Chain Analysis till 2023

03rd July 2020 – The global Milk Protein Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period. Increasing health-conscious population, growing demand for preservative-free milk concentrates and growing consummation of dairy products across the globe are expected to drive demand for milk protein over the coming years. Collectively, the milk protein market is estimated to generate massive revenue over the coming years, thus offering substantial opportunities for manufacturers to invest into research & development activities.

Use of milk-protein concentrates in various sport activities including muscle building and incorporation of preventive health management services for athletes is predicted to fuel the product demand over the coming years. The growing demand of milk-protein concentrates over the counterparts due to ease of consumption is anticipated to positively influence the market growth across the globe during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising production of milk proteins due to growing importance for weight management and muscle building among the young population is likely to bolster product demand globally. Development of organic milk protein concretes with the help of dehydration process and without use of irradiation, industrial solvents or synthetic food additives will allow wider market penetration in the near future. Product of lower lactose content in milk proteins are expected to gain larger industry recognition over the coming years. Milk-protein concentrates enhances the body’s metabolism activity.

On August 2018, Epi Ingredients, has launched Epiprot 60 UL protein concentrate, which is first of its kind, particularly targeted towards energy drink manufacturers across the globe. Epiprot 60 UL typically produced from milk concentrate, and is used in a range of applications including cheese, yogurt, quark, beverages and more. Epiprot 60 UL currently exhibits high gelling, emulsifying and water retention capabilities. Epiprot 60 UL offer an enhanced creamy taste with a rich mouthfeel.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Lactalis Ingredients

Fonterra Co-Operative Group

Frieslandcampina

Arla Foods

Saputo Ingredients

Glanbia PLC

Kerry Group

Havero Hoogwewt

Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH

Amco Protein

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Milk Protein in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

