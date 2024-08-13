Middle East Veterinary Vaccine Market Forecast to Increase at a Rate of 4% CAGR, Achieving USD 973.8 Million by 2033

The Middle East Veterinary Vaccine Market is on a robust growth trajectory, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% through 2033. The market, valued at approximately USD 627.1 million in 2023, is expected to reach USD 973.8 million by the end of the forecast period.

This growth is driven by increasing awareness of animal health, advancements in veterinary medicine, and a rising demand for effective vaccines to combat animal diseases across the region. The Middle East is experiencing an upsurge in investment in veterinary healthcare infrastructure, which is further fueling the demand for innovative vaccine solutions.

The rebound of economic prosperity in MEA markets is expected to contribute towards increased demand for processed healthy meat products. This will fuel the demand for effective vaccination of livestock, especially in major animal farming and meat-producing nations in the region with a diversified herd such as Sudan, Turkey, Egypt, and KSA.

Rising per capita disposable income levels are largely contributing to the demand for processed food items. This is expected to drive the growth of veterinary vaccines in poultry and livestock segments.

The key players in the veterinary vaccine industry are focusing on finding innovative products to control zoonotic infection rates. Along with this, various advancements in biotechnology are expected to create a favorable platform for the development of various veterinary vaccines in developing markets such as UAE, KSA, Turkey, and Jordan. These techniques include next-generation sequencing, synthetic biology, and systems biology, among others.

Further, continued investments in multi-disciplinary vaccinology research could improve vaccine development efficiency and shorten the time-to-market for upcoming veterinary vaccines.

Key players are working on innovative products, conducting acquisitions, mergers, and agreements with other companies to improve their market presence and tap into less competitive emerging markets.

For instance, In September 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim announced that they would be donating 75,000 doses of rabies vaccines to the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, as an effort to recognize World Rabies Day on September 28th.

Such developments not only strengthen the company’s existing portfolio but also help to increase their presence at the regional as well as global level and help companies to sustain the increasing competitive pressure.

Key Takeaways from the Middle East Veterinary Vaccines Industry Study

The Middle East veterinary vaccine market is expected to grow consistently, reaching a projected value of US$ 973.8 million by 2033.

This growth is driven by a CAGR of 4%, indicating a steady increase in demand for veterinary vaccines.

The current market size stands at US$ 627.1 million in 2023, highlighting the existing base for further expansion.

“Increased demand for processed meat products around the world will drive the demand for veterinary vaccines market in the Middle East,” says the FMI Analyst.

Who is winning?

The key manufacturers of the veterinary vaccines market are adopting strategies such as partnership strategies for global expansion and improving their hold over the global market.

In January 2021, Merck Animal Health announced the acquisition of Poultry Sense Ltd, which provides health and environmental monitoring solutions for the poultry industry.

In September 2019, Ceva, in partnership with Biotecon Diagnostics, announced the launch of their latest product, a real-time diagnostic kit that will help poultry producers fight salmonella infections in their farms.

The key market players of the Middle East veterinary vaccines market include :

JOVA, Bioveta, Inc., Intervac Pvt. Ltd., Zoetis, Elanco, Merial, Merck & Co. Inc, Bayer Pharma AG, Ceva and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2031. The Middle East veterinary vaccines market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights into the Middle East veterinary vaccines market. The veterinary vaccines market is segmented into five parts based on vaccine type (attenuated live vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, DNA vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and others) based on animal type (companion animals, livestock animals, and equine) based on disease indication (foot and mouth disease, Newcastle disease, PPRS, canine parvovirus, brucellosis, avian influenza, and others), based on end-user (hospital pharmacies, veterinary clinics, private veterinary pharmacies and others) and based on country ( KSA, UAE, Turkey, Jordan, Sudan, Egypt and Rest of MEA).

Middle East Veterinary Vaccines Industry, by Category

By Vaccine:

Attenuated Live Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Others

By Animal:

Companion Animals Canine Avian Feline

Livestock Animals Aquatic Bovine Porcine Small Ruminant Poultry

Equine

By Disease Indication:

Foot and Mouth Disease

Newcastle Disease

PPRS

Canine Parvovirus

Brucellosis

Avian Influenza

Others

